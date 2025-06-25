Nebraska’s Ty Robinson, Cam Jurgens: Potential Featured Players on ‘Hard Knocks’?
There might be a Nebraska surprise or two when HBO’s “Hard Knocks” visits the NFC East for its in-season edition of the hit show.
The Athletic’s Philadelphia Eagles beat writer Brooks Kubena recently was asked by a reader: Who’s your running training camp darling?
“If I’m a producer for Hard Knocks, I’m probably making Ty Robinson my lesser-known recurring character,” Kubena wrote in response in an Eagles mailbag.
“First off, the dude’s just interesting. He was pre-med at Nebraska, has a pet camel and has already demonstrated comedic chemistry with former Cornhuskers teammate Cam Jurgens [the Eagles’ starting center].
“He also has a prime opportunity to play. The Eagles need to replace [defensive tackle] Milton Williams, who logged 501 snaps last season. And viewers love an underdog. Robinson fits that role as a fourth-round rookie.”
“Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East” is scheduled to debut in December.
Robinson, Jurgens teammates at Nebraska
Robinson and Jurgens were at Nebraska together from 2019 to 2021.
Robinson was the Eagles’ fourth-round draft choice, the 111th overall pick, in April. He already has made an positive impression during Philadelphia’s offseason activities, earning praise from second-team All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
“It doesn’t take long to put on the tape to like Ty Robinson,” Eagles executive vice president/general manager Howie Roseman told reporters after the draft.
“He’s got quickness, he can work edges, he’s strong with his hands. He’s got great, elite character.”
Jurgens was drafted by the Eagles in 2022 in the second round, the 51st overall pick.
Jurgens was drafted with the hope he could replace All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who was nearing the end of his likely Pro Football Hall of Fame career. Jurgens played 17 games as a rookie, mostly at. In 2023, he started 11 games, most of them at guard in Kelce’s final season.
In 2024, Jurgens started 16 games at center as the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Jurgens earned 2024 Pro Bowl honors. He signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension with the Eagles in April.
Hard Knocks often features rookies as part of its fascinating look inside the NFL.
In 2024, Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was heavily featured. Rookie tight end Rome Odunze did a killer karaoke of Chris Brown’s “Kiss Kiss.”
Every year, the rookie talent show is featured.
In 2017, Buccaneers rookies made fun of their coaches in a hilarious skit.
The most significant and newsworthy Hard Knocks moments hit like a gut punch for the New York Giants in 2024. In an “Offseason with the Giants” edition, general manager Joe Schoen told free agent Saquon Barkley he was going let the running back “test the market and see what your value is.”
Well, Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the rival Eagles, who went on to win the Super Bowl behind Barkley's 2,000-yard rushing season.
Before Barkley signed with Philadelphia, Giants owner John Mara told Schoen: “I’m going to have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I’ll tell you that.
“As I’ve told you. I’m just being honest. I haven’t been around enough players but he’s the most popular player we have by far.”
Hard Knocks’ training camp edition will feature the Buffalo Bills, one of the AFC favorites. The show is scheduled to debut on Aug. 5, with new episodes running on Tuesdays through Sept. 2.
