Nebraska Takes Major Blow After Promising Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Nebraska struggled mightily on the defensive line in 2025, yet Sunday afternoon's news leaves a bad taste in the program's mouth.

Announced on Jan. 4, sophomore defensive linemen Keona Davis has elected to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. After the Huskers were able to entice the Arizona native to stay at Nebraska over the 2025 offseason, just over 12 months later, Davis has elected to find a new home.

The news leaves Nebraska without one of its most promising young defenders, and frankly, signals one of the biggest losses in the portal to date. It also marks the 18th player on the 2025 roster who has elected to play for a different school next season.

I have entered my name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, Thank You Husker Nation! pic.twitter.com/nZupHaYNe7 — Keona Davis (@KeonaDavis34) January 4, 2026

"After prayer, honest reflection, and conversation with my family, I've made the decision to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal," Davis said. "This wasn't an easy decision at all, but I trust God's direction for my life and my career."

Despite what many may think, this loss hurts. As Davis started 11 games during the 2025 season, while playing in all 13. To this point in his career, the will-be junior, enters the portal with 25 games of playing experience, having totaled 42 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

While his numbers haven't been ungodly, yet, the young defensive linemen was surely big in Nebraska's plans moving forward under defensive coordinator Rob Aurich. This season, at San Diego State, the Aztecs totaled 33 sacks as a team, and between Aurich and defensive edge coach Roy Manning, the duo has helped several young defensive linemen grow into all-conference level players.

Out of high school, Davis was a consensus three-star recruit. However, Nebraska battled over a dozen other Power Four schools to secure his commitment. Originally committed to Arizona, the Huskers were able to flip him later on in the cycle, signaling an at-the-time big win for Rhule's staff.

After two years in the program, many Husker staffers would likely say he was one of the most promising players on the entire roster heading into 2026. Having played in all but one game during his time at Nebraska, it's hard to argue otherwise.

Regardless, as it currently stands, the Huskers will be left finding a replacement heading into next fall. With more than a dozen confirmed visitors set to arrive in Lincoln over the coming days, Nebraska will likely move quickly in targeting experienced defensive linemen moving forward.

Rob Aurich led the Aztec's to becoming one of the top defenses in college football this fall. | San Diego State Athletics

To date, Nebraska is set to host a quartet of defensive linemen from the portal, all with various levels of starting experience. Most notably may be edge Ryan Henderson, who spent his 2025 season being coached by Aurich at San Diego State. This fall, Henderson recorded 22 tackles and 7 sacks.

Next is former UCF Knight Horace Lockett. Listed at 6-foot-6, 355 pounds, if the Huskers secure a commitment from the will-be senior, Lockett would quickly become the most physically imposing player on the defensive side of the ball. In his career, the Atlanta native has totaled 42 tackles and 2 pass breakups.

Nebraska's staff was also able to lock in a visit from a promising interior defensive lineman as well. Armel Mukam, formerly of Notre Dame, is set to visit Lincoln over the coming days and brings with him 23 games of experience on the field. To this point in his career, he has totaled 11 career tackles.

Last, but not least, is former Kansas State Wildcat Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder. Beginning his career at the JUCO level, the Massachusetts native committed to Kansas State during the 2024 offseason after making a name for himself at Butler Community College. He only played in two games during his first season as a Wildcat, but this fall, saw his role increase, on his way to totaling 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 2025.

Despite the loss of Davis, who, again, appeared to have a very promising career at Nebraska lined up, the Huskers are not without options for replacements. What's noteworthy is the size of the recruits they are bringing in. With the Huskers set to install a 4-2-5 scheme under Aurich over the coming months, Nebraska is attempting to recruit veteran, physical, and experienced defenders during this portal window.

Of the confirmed visitors, nine of those are on the defensive side of the ball. So, it's clear to see Rhule's staff has a plan in place for what they will want to do next fall. To compete at the next level moving forward, Nebraska is in serious need of shoring up the lines of scrimmage, and if recruiting profiles of transfer portal targets offer any indication, they're attempting to do just that.

Currently, Davis' decision does hurt. But it won't be long before a new crop of defenders steps in to take his place. And the news does serve as a cold reminder of the world of college football today. You can't make splashy additions without expecting to lose impactful players of your own, and with Davis electing to find a new home, that fits that description more than ever.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.