Nebraska Tied for Sixth-Best Playoff Odds in Big Ten
This isn’t a drill, a fan take, or your best friend’s uncle’s dog’s opinion, Nebraska currently holds the sixth-best odds to make the College Football Playoff among Big Ten teams.
The numbers come directly from Circa Sports, a prominent Las Vegas sportsbook, where Nebraska is listed at +575 to make the CFP. They find themselves tied with Illinois, and ahead of teams like Indiana (+600), Iowa (+650), and Washington (+750).
To no one's surprise, Ohio State (-400), Penn State (-310), and Oregon (-300) find themselves at the top of this list. However, a sixth-place finish in conference play a year ago would've logged Nebraska a 6-3 record in conference and the first winning record in conference play since they went 6-3 in conference back in 2016.
Continuing the hypothetical, if Nebraska won those same three non-conference matchups a season ago, we would've been talking about a 9-3 Nebraska team lurking on the College Football Playoff fringe, much like Illinois last fall.
Because we don’t live in hypotheticals, I’ll leave it at that. But the point stands that Nebraska’s stock is rising as the 2025 season draws closer.
With a win total set at 7.5, the Huskers will likely need to hit at least nine victories to even sniff the playoff conversation. Regardless, this feels like yet another sign of the growing national confidence in Matt Rhule’s program heading into 2025.
And while oddsmakers get plenty wrong every year, a prediction from a data-backed sportsbook tends to carry more weight than whatever your neighbor Tom says over the fence.
Take it for what it’s worth, but to me, this is just one more piece of evidence that there’s real national belief in Nebraska taking a step forward this fall.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
