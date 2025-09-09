Nebraska vs. Akron 68-0: Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown of the Huskers' Win
The Huskers dominated Akron in a 68-0 victory, improving to 2-0 on the season as third-year head coach Matt Rhule continues to impress on both sides of the ball. Nebraska racked up over 490 passing yards and 230 yards on the ground, finishing with over 725 yards of total offense. On the defensive end, Nebraska cleaned up their Week 1 miscues, holding the Zips to just 175 yards while coming away with a turnover for the second straight game.
1st Quarter
Junior running back Emmett Johnson had an impressive showing early, rushing for over 60 yards and finding the end zone once in the first quarter. Quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for over 140 passing yards, while Nebraska's defensive line created havoc in the pocket, forcing a safety to put the Huskers up 9-0.
2nd Quarter
Linebacker Willis McGahee IV, and defensive linemen Ashton Murphy and Kade Pietrzak set the tone defensively, with McGahee’s constant presence in the backfield and in the run defense. On offense, running back Emmett Johnson continued to dominate Akron's defense, rushing for 117 yards on 10 carries along with a 4-yard receiving touchdown in the first half. Wideout Quinn Clark and tight end Luke Lindenmeyer each helped extend the Huskers' lead to 33-0.
3rd Quarter
Nebraska kicked off the second half with a 6-yard touchdown run from Emmett Johnson, his third touchdown of the night. Dylan Raiola capped his evening with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dane Key, putting the Huskers up 47-0 before backup quarterback TJ Lateef subbed into the game. Lateef kept the offense rolling , leading the Huskers down the field in a drive that would end with a 28-yard touchdown run by Kwinten Ives, giving Nebraska a 54-0 lead over Akron with less than three minutes left in the quarter.
4th Quarter
The freshman duo of running back Mekhi Nelson and quarterback TJ Lateef made the most of their playing time, each scoring a rushing touchdown to extend the Huskers’ lead to 68-0. Despite a commanding lead, Nebraska continued to make plays on both sides of the ball, highlighted by linebacker Maverick Noonan coming away with a late fumble in the second half.
Takeaways
While sophomore wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. didn’t find the end zone, he had a monstrous night against Akron, leading the Huskers in both yards and receptions with seven catches for 132 yards. Nebraska’s running game remained a focus two weeks into the season, finishing with over 230 yards, as Emmett Johnson emerged as the workhorse with 140 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Second-year quarterback Dylan Raiola continues to show flashes of improvement early in the season, extending plays with his legs and creating more explosive plays on offense.
After an exciting 68-0 win over the Zips, 2022 walk-on tight end Luke Lindenmeyer capped the game not only with his first career touchdown but also by proposing to his girlfriend, Kaylin, a member of Nebraska's dance team–making it an unforgettable victory on and off the field.
The Huskers will host HCU as they look to start 3-0 for the second consecutive season under Matt Rhule. While Nebraska fans are excited about what promises to be an exciting season, Matt Rhule remains unsatisfied despite the team’s above .500 record and strong performance in the first two games, maintaining high expectations for a high level of play throughout the season. The Huskers continue their pursuit of not only breaking into the AP polls but also of competing for a Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
