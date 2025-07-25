Nebraska vs. Iowa Early Preview; Kirk Ferentz's Thoughts from Big Ten Media Days
For a coach that's been around for as long as he has, Kirk Ferentz revealed about as much as you can expect from the longest tenured coach in the FBS (27 years as Iowa head coach) while at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas earlier this week.
While making big waves in national headlines quickly made room for the under-the-radar approach that Iowa so regularly prefers, Ferentz's comments did offer some insight into what Nebraska can expect from their biggest conference rival in their matchup in 2025.
Barring the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Iowa has won at least eight games every year since 2014. A remarkable run of consistency in an increasingly chaotic sport. And while much of that success can be credited to elite special teams and defense, the Hawkeyes' offense has consistently lagged behind, often becoming the butt of national jokes.
This fall, there's cautious optimism within the program that things might change, at least in a marginal sense. That very belief was on full display as a large part of Ferentz’s time at the podium focused on the additions of transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski, a two-time FCS national champion from South Dakota State, and a retooled wide receiver room tasked with helping him transition into Big Ten football.
While Gronowski offers an FCS resume that rivals some of the best to ever do it, there's still the elephant in the room that he must address as he prepares to face off this season against more explosive competition. Though Gronowski was sidelined for all of Iowa's spring practice period in April, his head coach had good things to say about him as they enter fall camp at the beginning of August.
“He’s worked hard for it [success]... I’d be surprised if he doesn’t just transition and play well" said Ferentz on Gronowski's expected impact on Iowa's offense in 2025. Now entering their second season under offensive coordinator Tim Lester, the Hawkeyes are facing a full reset at quarterback. As Ferentz noted, “Ironically, none of our top three quarterbacks were here last fall”.
While the change under center is clear, the natural follow-up was how Iowa’s wide receiver room is coming together. A unit that will be crucial to any offensive turnaround.
“I don’t know who our starters will be in September, but there’s a handful of guys I could see doing it,” Ferentz said. He later added that six or seven receivers could realistically be in contention for contributing roles this fall.
Now, we will give three quick bios on the players that Ferentz elected to bring with him to Las Vegas for Big Ten Media Days.
Starting things off is junior defensive back Koen Entringer. After appearing in 12 games and making one start in 2024, Entringer recorded a career-best 18 tackles, along with one interception and a pass breakup. With an expanded role expected in 2025, he’s poised to become a key contributor in a reshaped Iowa secondary as he enters his first season as a potential full-time starter.
Next up is senior center Logan Jones, the anchor of Iowa’s offensive line. A 38-game starter heading into 2025, Jones returns as one of the most experienced and decorated linemen in the Big Ten. Last season, he helped lead a rushing attack that averaged over 197 yards per game, the program’s highest mark since 2002. Jones was also a Joe Moore Award semifinalist offensive line. A permanent team captain in 2024, Jones earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and enters 2025 as a preseason All-American across multiple publications. With his leadership and toughness, he’ll once again be the heartbeat of Iowa’s offense line this fall.
The third and final player accompanying Ferentz in Las Vegas was senior defensive end Ethan Hurkett. A leader on Iowa’s defense, Hurkett started all 13 games last season and delivered a breakout campaign. He finished with 56 tackles, a team-best 11.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles, asserting himself as one of the Big Ten’s best at his position. Known for his high motor and disruptive play, Hurkett saved his best performance for the game Husker fans least wanted it: a dominant Black Friday showing in Iowa City where he logged nine tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks. And yes, it pains me to remind you, but Hurkett was the one responsible for the strip-sack on Dylan Raiola setting up Iowa’s game-winning field goal in heartbreaking fashion.
Though Ferentz and his players offered little to suggest things will be drastically different in Iowa City in 2025, the Hawkeyes still deserve the benefit of the doubt heading into the season. For years now, we as Nebraska fans have watched an, at times, completely incompetent Iowa offense, Ferentz has always found a way to steer the ship and churn out at least eight regular season wins. Because of that, until proven otherwise, you’ve got to pencil them in for eight more in 2025.
Personally, I think the wide receiver depth comment was mostly coach speak. Ferentz can’t exactly say, “We suck at wide receiver,” even if you or I could. But if transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski can elevate this offense to even average by FBS standards, Iowa might find itself flirting with a playoff conversation.
That said, with Gronowski being the big unknown, odds are we’ll see the same brand of Hawkeye football we’ve come to expect in the Big Ten: a good, not great, team that takes care of business, frustrates its rivals, and ends up in a respectable bowl game when all is said and done.
When it comes to beating Iowa, the formula is simple: score 21 points or more, and you’ve got a great shot. With expected improvement on Nebraska’s offense in 2025, that should be the separator that finally gets us over the hump in this rivalry game. While I’m not officially predicting this as a win for the Big Red just yet, I’ll be right there with you, scratching my head in utter disbelief if Nebraska finds a way to lose for the third year in a row.
In this one, I see Dylan Raiola showing The Athletic just how wrong they were ranking him one spot behind Gronowski in their 2025 power conference quarterback rankings. And while there are still eleven games to play before that Black Friday matchup in Lincoln, in my dreams, I’m already in the stands watching the opening kickoff go down.
You can watch Ferentz's full main podium appearance below.
