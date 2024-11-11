Dana Holgorsen Named Nebraska's New Offensive Coordinator
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule made a surprising move when he added Dana Holgorsen to his offensive staff last week.
The hire immediately sparked speculation about what kind of role an experienced coach like Holgorsen would have. Now, after just a week, that speculation is over.
Rhule announced Monday that Holgorsen will serve as the Huskers' offensive coordinator and will call plays for the offense for the rest of the season. He replaces Marcus Satterfield, who has served as the offensive coordinator since Rhule was hired after the 2022 season.
It is an unorthodox move to make more than halfway through the season, but Rhule made it clear he felt a change was needed to get the most out of the offense and its talent.
"It's unique," Rhule said. "But it's probably what's needed. It's the right thing."
Rhule said Satterfield would continue in his role as coach of the tight ends.
Holgorsen has plenty of experience calling plays and leading an offense to success. He has been an offensive coordinator for Texas Tech, Houston, and Oklahoma State. In his two head coaching stops at West Virginia and Houston, he oversaw one of the country's best offenses every year. His experience is undeniable and he will likely provide an upgrade over Satterfield, whom fans had soured on as the season progressed.
Holgorsen's first game with the Huskers will come against USC on Saturday in Los Angeles. The Trojans' head coach, Lincoln Riley, is also known for his offensive prowess. The Huskers will likely need to score a lot of points to beat USC, providing a difficult first test for Holgorsen as the new offensive coordinator.
