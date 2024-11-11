A Common Fan Tribute to Veterans (+ Comparing Rhule and Frost in Year 2)
The Common Fans are joined by longtime friend Nic Olsen, a fellow Common Fan and U.S. Army veteran. Nic talks about his journey from enlistment through basic training, and shares his experiences through six years in the Army:
- Going through basic training.
- Deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan.
- Differences between servine in Iraq vs. Afghanistan.
- Watching classic Husker games while deployed.
- What Veterans Day means to him.
The Common Fans also discuss a thought provoking email from a loyal listener, asking if things are any better at this point under Rhule as compared to the Frost tenure at the same point:
- Slow start in year one with reasons for optimism in year two surrounding a new quarterback.
- Moral victories around games with Ohio State.
- Losses that should have been wins (but no wins that should have been losses.)
- Talented skill position players in the slot (Wandale / Barney Jr)
- A side of the ball that gave us flashes of confidence (the offense with Frost and the defense with Rhule).
- A highly sought after coach who hired a bunch of his friends to make up his staff.
- Below average special teams.
The boys agree the offense is the main problem, and hone in on the offensive line in particular.
One thing can alter the trajectory of the program for the better: get at least one more win and get to a bowl game in Year 2.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
