Nebraska WR Kwazi Gilmer's Comments from his First Media Availability as a Husker

Kwazi Gilmer didn't come to Nebraska on a whim.

Instead, he looked at the situation surrounding him in Lincoln and told himself, "I knew that this was the place I needed to be”. Now, three weeks into life as a Husker, the junior pass-catcher met with the Media on Wednesday afternoon to talk about an abundance of storylines surrounding his personal development, relationships that led to him choosing Nebraska, and more.

Here's a recap of everything he discussed during his first media availability for the Big Red.

1. Why He Chose Nebraska

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen before the 2025 Cincinnati game | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Gilmer's time in college has been productive, to say the least. But in 2026, he'll have the opportunity to prove it on another team.

After entering the transfer portal following his sophomore season, the Los Angeles native suggested his relationship with the Huskers staff was what made him choose Lincoln to call home.

“The motivation from the coaches,” said Gilmer, is what stuck out. “How it progressed with them trying to get me out here, and when I saw it, my eyes opened. I knew that this was the place I needed to be”.

In his first season as an upperclassman, the talented pass-catcher will have the opportunity to see the field early and often. Now, it will be up to him and NU's staff to maximize the potential of Nebraska's offense.

2. Gilmer's Thoughts on Memorial Stadium

Kwazi Gilmer runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Gilmer's no stranger to playing against his new team, at least the defense during his time as a Bruin. In fact, as a freshman, the former leading receiver for UCLA scored a touchdown inside Memorial Stadium when his team defeated the Huskers 27-20.

When recapping his memory of the game, Gilmer suggested the environment was what stood out.

“I was eating,” he said with a laugh. “It was fun being out there seeing the crowd. It was a whole different environment. I remember being at the hotel, it was like six in the morning, and it was just flooded. I haven’t ever seen anything like that. We didn’t get anything like that back at UCLA”.

The buy-in from the fan base was memorable for Gilmer, even before he eventually committed to the Big Red. In 2026, he'll have the opportunity to make plays inside the same stadium he already has, only this time the crowd will cheer when he does so instead of wanting to rip out their hair.

3. The Difference Between UCLA and Nebraska

Kwazi Gilmer warms up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Culturally, Lincoln and Los Angeles could not be farther apart. Still, Gilmer suggested he's getting adjusted to his new-look life just fine.

When asked to describe some of the differences that have stuck out to this point, the will-be junior pointed out the brotherhood Nebraska has as something he's been impressed by to this point.

“One thing is the culture here,” Gilmer said. “The culture up here is amazing. Everyone sticks together, we’re all brothers, and it’s just like, all we got is football up here. I love that. That was one of the main reasons I came up here, because I could only be committed to football”.

If one thing is clear, Gilmer has his priorities right. And if that continues to be the case during his time in Lincoln, Husker Nation will have little to no problem becoming his biggest fans.

4. The Troubles of Adjusting to a New Offense

Kwazi Gilmer scores a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In his new home, the lingo used within the offense is different from what it was before. Still, the California native doesn't view it as much of an issue, if at all.

Instead, he answered the question asked by a reporter with confidence in his ability to adapt. He even suggested the training he does over the offseason is something he's been using to help himself grow.

“I got taught by a great wide receivers coach, Jeff Johnson, who taught Amon-Ra St. Brown,” he said. “We work together every summer, and you’ve just always got to have a plan. A lot of people come out there not knowing what they’re doing- once you know everything, now you’ve got a plan.”

With that in mind, it isn't hard to argue that Gilmer already has that. In fact, the veteran wideout doesn't seem as if he ever goes into a situation without preparing at a high level beforehand to succeed.

5. Thoughts on Anthony Colandrea

Anthony Colandrea during a Nebraska spring football practice ahead of the 2026 season. | @a_colandrea10/ Instagra

Coming from UCLA, Gilmer isn't a stranger to playing with a high-level QB. During the 2025 season in Los Angeles, the former Bruin caught passes from Nico Iamaleava. Even so, he stated he's been impressed with former UNLV and Virginia signal-caller Anthony Colandrea early on this spring.

“I’m not going to lie, he’s a dog,” said Gilmer. “I’ve been around a lot of guys- Nico [Iamaleava], he’s a dog too. But Anthony throws it up. He’s looking to scramble and throw the ball. I haven’t been around a lot of quarterbacks who are looking to scramble to throw the ball. His emphasis is just to throw it deep and give us receivers a chance. I love that”.

At Nebraska, Colandrea will have to quickly learn the difference between good and bad risks. But if Gilmer's comments are any indication, the two are, almost in record time, hitting it off, which likely means they have already connected on a deep ball a time or two.

6. Gilmer's Relationship with Ceyair Wright

Nebraska defensive back Ceyair Wright prepares to defend against Michigan. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Ceyair Wright may have exhausted his collegiate eligibility, but he still managed to help Nebraska recruit Gilmer despite the fact that the duo of California natives would never play on the same team.

Regardless, the relationship the two had built up before college meant enough to the former Bruin to take Wright's word on giving the Huskers a chance. The 2025 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection might be leaving Lincoln for a shot at the NFL, but soon enough, Gilmer may be looking to join him in the league.

When describing their relationship, the veteran wideout made it clear how much weight Wright's opinion holds. “We trained a lot as kids,” he said. “He’s actually one of the main reasons why I came here. He just told me how it changed him as a man. I remember Ceyair at USC, his mindset. Him coming here, he was a whole different man. He was the first person I called when I got back to Los Angeles. I was like, ‘Bro, I love it here. This might be the move,”

As he ultimately chose to follow the former starting defensive backs' advice, Gilmer will look to become as successful a story as the Shrine Bowl invitee was. If able to do so, the duo's relationship would likely grow even more, as he appears set on keeping in contact with Wright throughout his time in the Nebraska program.

7. Gilmer's Thoughts on Nebraska's New-Look Offensive Line

Nebraska offensive line coach Geep Wade during a spring football practice in 2026. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Geep Wade effect seems to be in full force as Gilmer's comment becomes one of many describing how physically impressive the Huskers' offensive line has been to this point in the spring.

Though ultimately no one outside of the program truly understands if that is because they've drastically improved, or if the defensive line is that far behind, Gilmer made it clear that NU is looking more than formidable at the line of scrimmage when protecting its QB.

“Our whole thing is grit,” Gilmer said. “Them boys got grit. They are giving Anthony time; he can sit back in the pocket all day. And if he wants to run, he can make the play.”

For now, it does appear as if Gilmer was repeatedly dropping bars of optimism during his time. The truth will play out on the field, but from the wideout point of view, the Huskers are in good hands upfront.

8. Nebraska's "Depth" at Receiver

Nyziah Hunter reacts after getting a first down during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins . | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The former Bruin joins a room with plenty of proven production returning from previous years. Still, he'll look to fit into it very closely to the top.

When asked to describe the outlook of his position group to this point in the spring, Gilmer didn't hold back on his excitement surrounding his unit.

“Coming into a receiver room that has depth, UCLA was kind of just like- we had it, but I was kind of the main target,” he said. “Now we have [Jacory], [Nyziah], Quinn, Cortez, all of them make me work harder. At UCLA I could get comfortable where I was at, now I’ve got to improve every day”.

Whether he does become the Huskers' WR1 in 2026 remains to be seen, but it's clear from his own comments that his work will be cut out for him at the very least. Regardless, Gilmer will be a player heavily relied upon throughout the year, and if he just so happens to help the players around him elevate their own games, Nebraska and its fans will be the beneficiary of it.