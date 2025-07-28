Nebraska’s Offensive Line Could Help Power a Football Revival
Nebraska’s offensive line was the engine room of the Huskers’ back-breaking running game in the glory years.
Year after year, Huskers fans knew the O-line was a driving force that would power the offense on the ground and provide a safe pocket for the quarterback. The O-line was immovable, except when they were hunting linebackers downfield to help running backs gain extra yards.
Example of how great Huskers offensive linemen have been? Nebraska has had 110 players earn first-team All-America honors and nearly a third were on the offensive line. Great lines sometimes equal great teams. It’s a football tale as old as time.
Another example: The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the best center in college football. The trophy is named after Nebraska center Dave Rimington, who played from 1979 to ’82. Rimington is the only player to win the Outland Trophy (for best interior lineman) two consecutive years.
Huskers’ O-line ranking
As the Huskers try to claw back into football significance, the offensive line — along with the defensive line — again could be what fuels the offense.
Nebraska’s 2025 offensive line recently was ranked the No. 8 in the Big Ten by Badgerswire.com, a site that primarily covers Wisconsin. The Huskers are expected to start:
- Left tackle Elijah Pritchett (transfer from Alabama)
- Left guard Henry Lutovsky
- Center Justin Evans
- Right guard Rocco Spindler (transfer from Notre Dame)
- Right tackle Tyler Knaak
Badgerswire's Ben Kenney wrote about the Huskers: “Nebraska returns its starting center (Evans) and welcomes two impact transfers: Spindler (Notre Dame) and Pritchett (Alabama). The overall group has a wealth of college experience. With new faces in important positions, everyone just needs to mesh.”
In 2024, Nebraska was ranked 103rd in scoring offense (23.5 points per game), 96th in rushing (130.6 yards per game) and 65th in passing (228.4 yards per game).
There is room for growth
At Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas last week, Lutovsky said he believes the offensive line will be a factor in helping the Huskers improve from their 7-6 season in 2024.
“I would do whatever is needed for us to have a great offensive line,” said Lutovsky, who played right guard in 2024 but is working out at left guard this season.
“We understand that this year, or next year at the next level, I am going to need the versatility to play more than one position, because you never know what is going to happen.”
In what could be a major factor given the amount of injuries suffered in the sport, the Huskers have depth on the offensive line. Last year, Nebraska was on the receiving end of multiple injuries. Combined with some redshirt seasons, the Huskers now have offensive line depth.
Left tackle Gunnar Gottula started nine games last season. Jason Maciejczak played nine games. Sam Sledge played four games. Gibson Pyle played in the opener and redshirted for the rest of 2024.
Teddy Prochazka was injured before the season and didn’t play. Turner Corcoran started the first four games at left tackle before an injury ended his season. True freshman Grant Brix played in the opener and redshirted the rest of the way.
“Adversity gave a lot of young guys the opportunity to get a lot of reps and get better from that,” Lutovsky said.
“I’ve seen guys like Jason Maciejczak, Sam Sledge and Gibson Pyle all take tremendous steps. Tyler Knaak, all those guys got so much better over the spring because they had access to more reps.”
Big Ten O-line rankings
Not a surprise, but the Big Ten offensive line rankings mirror the expected strength of the teams overall. The consensus top four teams — Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and Michigan — are ranked in the top six. Just as significant, the teams expected to populate the bottom of the Big Ten standings are near the bottom of the offensive line rankings. It’s not a coincidence.
- Penn State
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Indiana
- Nebraska
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Rutgers
- Washington
- USC
- Northwestern
- UCLA
- Michigan State
- Purdue
- Maryland
Lutovsky knows and accepts the offensive line is not a glamour position. He knows it is a vital one.
“You never hear your name get called,” Lutovsky said. “The only time you do … is when you mess up.
“So, you just have to have a different mindset when you approach playing offensive line in order to be successful.
“One of those ways is you’ve just got to be the guy who keeps showing up, keeps working, keeps attacking everything.”
