NEW EPISODE: Adam Carriker Talks Blackshirts, Big Red Expectations, and Husker Memories with The Common Fans
Husker Hall of Famer discusses 2024 defense, expectations for the coming season, and Matt Rhule's recent decision to close practice to the media.
Nebraska football Hall of Famer Adam Carriker hangs out with the Common Fans to discuss the latest developments with the Husker football team, including:
- The recent "this is why we lose" video of Coach Rhule addressing the team during practice, and the subsequent decision to close practice to media and guests.
- How Tony White flipped the defense in year one, and whether we can expect the Blackshirts to be even better in 2024.
- Adam's favorite player on the defense, along with the player he expects to make the biggest jump this season.
- Expectations for 2024: have we reached the point where 6-6 will be a disappointment to most fans? What's a reasonable expectation for this year's team?
- How players manage the grind of fall camp.
- Adam's favorite Husker memories, including calling out a certain Nebraska quarterback and challenging him to a throwing contest.
- Adam's ability to throw a football more than 80 yards leading the Callahan staff to discussing whether or not they might want him to be their quarterback in Hail Mary situations.
