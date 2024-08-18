Former Husker Adrian Martinez Overcomes Interception to Aid in Jets' Preseason Win
It was not a perfect performance for the former Nebraska signal-caller, but Adrian Martinez made enough plays to lead the New York Jets to another preseason victory.
After manufacturing a game-winning drive in his first preseason appearance with the Jets, Martinez played the entire second half of the Saturday night matchup with the Carolina Panthers for the Jets' second preseason contest. Andrew Peasley, a rookie quarterback from Wyoming, received the start.
As the game entered the second half tied at 3-3, Martinez and the Jets used a 63-yard kickoff return to set up a 38-yard field goal, taking a 6-3 lead. Later in the third quarter, the Kansas State alum was picked off by the Panthers' Demani Richardson on an overthrow near midfield.
Martinez recovered from his interception to follow up with another drive ending in a field goal. On the next Jets possession, Martinez miraculously maneuvered away from a Panther defender, escaping pressure and completing a 24-yard pass despite a Carolina facemask penalty.
The long completion led to another field goal, extending the fourth-quarter New York lead 12-6.
Martinez and the Jets added another field goal, leading to a 15-12 victory. The former Husker quarterback ended the night 7-for-17 passing for 67 yards and one interception.
The Jets will have one final preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 24, battling the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Final National Football League roster cuts are Aug. 27. Each franchise is allowed a 53-man roster, along with 17 practice squad openings.
MORE: Tad Stryker: Huskers Must Pass to Run in 2024
MORE: A Good Team? Huskers Are ‘Really Close’ but ‘Not There Yet’
MORE: Nebraska Softball Hires San Diego State Grad as New Graduate Assistant for 2024-2025
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.