All Huskers

Former Husker Adrian Martinez Overcomes Interception to Aid in Jets' Preseason Win

The former Nebraska and Kansas State quarterback continues to battle for an NFL roster spot.

Austin Jacobsen

Aug 17, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez (15) drops back to hand off the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Aug 17, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez (15) drops back to hand off the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It was not a perfect performance for the former Nebraska signal-caller, but Adrian Martinez made enough plays to lead the New York Jets to another preseason victory.

After manufacturing a game-winning drive in his first preseason appearance with the Jets, Martinez played the entire second half of the Saturday night matchup with the Carolina Panthers for the Jets' second preseason contest. Andrew Peasley, a rookie quarterback from Wyoming, received the start.

As the game entered the second half tied at 3-3, Martinez and the Jets used a 63-yard kickoff return to set up a 38-yard field goal, taking a 6-3 lead. Later in the third quarter, the Kansas State alum was picked off by the Panthers' Demani Richardson on an overthrow near midfield.

New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez (15) gets away from a tackle by Carolina Panthers defensive end
Aug 17, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez (15) gets away from a tackle by Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick McLendon (40) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Martinez recovered from his interception to follow up with another drive ending in a field goal. On the next Jets possession, Martinez miraculously maneuvered away from a Panther defender, escaping pressure and completing a 24-yard pass despite a Carolina facemask penalty.

The long completion led to another field goal, extending the fourth-quarter New York lead 12-6.

Martinez and the Jets added another field goal, leading to a 15-12 victory. The former Husker quarterback ended the night 7-for-17 passing for 67 yards and one interception.

The Jets will have one final preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 24, battling the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Final National Football League roster cuts are Aug. 27. Each franchise is allowed a 53-man roster, along with 17 practice squad openings.

MORE: Tad Stryker: Huskers Must Pass to Run in 2024

MORE: A Good Team? Huskers Are ‘Really Close’ but ‘Not There Yet’

MORE: Nebraska Softball Hires San Diego State Grad as New Graduate Assistant for 2024-2025

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Football