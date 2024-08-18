Nebraska Linebacker Javin Wright Out Indefinitely With Medical Condition
The Nebraska football team now has another spot to fill coming after Saturday's press conference.
Sixth-year inside linebacker Javin Wright has been ruled out indefinitely, according to coach Matt Rhule. Rhule led his Saturday presser with the news.
"He has a health condition that we're working through," Rhule said. "I'll probably leave it at that, just until he's ready to talk more about it."
Rhule added that Wright has stayed with the team, but he did not provide a timeline as to how long the linebacker could be out.
Wright was tied for second on the team with 51 tackles last season for the Blackshirts. He has also had a history of blood clots, and in 2021 Wright underwent surgery to correct the condition.
Nebraska's linebackers room lost experience and leadership with the graduation of Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich. Returning starter John Bullock and Wright stepped up in 2023 when the senior duo missed time due to injuries and sickness. Mikai Gbayor and transfer Stefon Thompson also bring returning experience to the group.
Nebraska natives Gage Stenger and Vincent Genatone are among those who could step up if called upon. Stenger, a Millard South graduate, was mentioned by the head coach as a potential replacement, and Genatone - originally from North Platte and a Montana transfer - recently was listed as one of the athletic "freaks" in college football this season.
Nebraska continues its final weeks of fall camp before beginning preparation for the season opener Aug. 31 against UTEP.
MORE: Former Husker Adrian Martinez Overcomes Interception to Aid in Jets' Preseason Win
MORE: Tad Stryker: Huskers Must Pass to Run in 2024
MORE: A Good Team? Huskers Are ‘Really Close’ but ‘Not There Yet’
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.