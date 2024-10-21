The Common Fans: Nebraska Loss to Indiana Completely Unacceptable in Every Way
Huskers fail to show up for their biggest game of the season to date.
In this story:
The Common Fans break down Nebraska’s meltdown loss against Indiana:
- Huskers implode in major test against the Hoosiers.
- Was this loss worse than any loss of the Frost era?
- A win over Indiana was never a guarantee, but no one saw Nebraska just completely failing to show up.
- Huskers tossed around at both lines of scrimmage.
- Belief that the defense could keep Nebraska in any game turned out to be way off base.
- Offense has gotten continually worse in Big Ten play.
- Too quick to abandon the run; no identity whatsoever.
- Turnover bug rears its ugly head for the first time all season.
- Psychology of a program: the entire Nebraska football program showing itself to be too mentally fragile…still.
- Yet another opportunity for the Nebraska football program to turn a corner, to take the next step as a program, and not only do they miss the opportunity, they completely do the opposite of what they needed to do.
- Common Fans still buying what Coach Rhule is selling, but the product on the field needs to catch up to what’s being said.
- Bottom line: performance completely unacceptable.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
MORE: Dave Feit: What to Make of the Huskers' Fiasco in Bloomington?
MORE: Matt Rhule & Nebraska Need to Figure Out Who They Are
MORE: Nebraska Flips 2025 4-Star Lineman Juju Marks from Kansas
MORE: Nebraska Opens as Massive Underdog Against Ohio State
MORE: The Turning Point: Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified