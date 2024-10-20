Nebraska Football Flips 2025 4-Star Juju Marks from Kansas
Not everything went against Nebraska football this weekend.
Just a day after getting blasted in Bloomington, the Huskers picked up the commitment of four-star lineman Juju Marks. The 2025 prospect flipped his commitment from Kansas to the Big Red.
Marks had been committed to Kansas since June. Less than five months later, he's set to be a Husker.
At 6-6, 290-pounds, Marks has been a dominant player on both sides of the ball for Olathe South in Olathe, Kansas. Marks tagged Nebraska assistant Jamar Mozee after his commitment post. Mozee had coached at Lee's Summit North through the 2023 season, which is just 30 minutes from Olathe.
Nebraska's 2025 class now has 20 commitments. The class is ranked No. 23 in the nation form 247Sports. As for lineman in the class, Marks joins four-star defensive lineman Malcolm Simpson, four-star defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak, three-star offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres, three-star defensive lineman Tyson Terry, and three-star Brian Tapu.
MORE: Nebraska Football Opens as Massive Underdog Against Ohio State
MORE: The Turning Point: Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana
MORE: NCAA Volleyball Selection Committee Unveils Midseason Top 16: Nebraska No. 1
MORE: Husker Doc Talk: A Major Wake-up Call for Nebraska Football
MORE: Nebraska Football Receives Single Vote in Coaches, AP Polls
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.