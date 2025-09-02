'Not Happy With 20 Points': Dana Holgorsen Discusses Season Opener, Cincinnati's Low Tackling
LINCOLN—There was some good, some bad, and some ugly from the Nebraska football season opener.
The Huskers beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 20-17 in Kansas City last Thursday. Meeting with the media on Tuesday, offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen said he wanted to score more, believing his team had the opportunities to put up a bigger total.
"Not happy with 20 points," Holgorsen said. "We had nine possessions. It was a possession-type game. The yards per play isn't what I expect. The explosive plays isn't what I expect. We're going to keep harping on that."
Holgorsen said he didn't see the explosive plays in practice Tuesday, partly due to blocking downfield and not falling down. There were multiple plays against Cincinnati where an athletic play was made but the player fell down, rather than a tackle bringing them down. That said, Holgorsen recognized the successful start to the season.
"We won against a quality opponent," Holgorsen said. "I got a lot of respect for that program. That's a good, quality win."
Part of what makes the Bearcats a quality defense is the way they play. Cincinnati kept everything in front, sitting multiple guys over the top to not allow throws downfield. Holgorsen didn't want to force downfield throws just to do so.
"We executed the game plan," Holgorsen said. "With that structure of defense, they can frustrate you with how many people they drop and add. The biggest thing with it is you have to be patient and put the ball in play. I felt like we were patient and we put the ball in play."
Holgorsen was happy with what he got from the run game and the decision making at quarterback.
"We snapped it 78 times; we made them tackle us 64 times," Holgorsen said. "That's getting us into the right runs. I thought Emmett (Johnson) ran the ball very hard and very well.
"And then Dylan (Raiola) with his completion percentage, putting the ball in play and making them tackle us."
With all of those tackles, Holgorsen noted the way Cincinnati was tackling.
"That's the lowest tackling bunch I've seen in a long time," Holgorsen said. "I'm not criticizing. That's not to criticize. It's just, that's what happened when we lost Wood (Janiran Bonner). They got Jacory (Barney Jr.) pretty good early too."
Holgorsen said they didn't get what they expected from Barney after he was bent in half early on a tackle. Bonner's season is over after a torn ACL suffered on a low tackle.
Holgorsen echoed Matt Rhule's Monday statements on how Bonner will be replaced.
"It's going to take multiple people to replace him," Holgorsen said. "There's nobody on our team that can do what he does. The good news is it's football and it's opportunity. It's opportunity for some guys."
Holgorsen named Carter Nelson and Isaiah Mozee to take on bigger roles.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
