Notes From Matt Rhule's Media Availability to Open Ohio State Week

LINCOLN — Nebraska football is officially bowl-eligible, but there are still two games left before that piece of the puzzle gets unveiled.

The Huskers have their home finale this week. They host Ohio State at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.

Matt Rhule met with the media on Monday to recap the 31-0 win Saturday at Rtugers, look ahead to this week, and more.

Looking Back at Rutgers

For the first time since getting win No. 5 on the year, Nebraska put together four quarters of play, without letting up.

"Happy for the guys that we were able to put together a full game and a complementary football game," Rhule said. "We competed well in all three phases."

Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Luke Lindenmeyer gains yards after the catch as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Latrell Noel pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska earned its first road shutout of a conference opponent since 1997, and its first shutout in any game since leaving the Big 12.

"Not even George (Darlington) could be upset with that shutout," Rhule told the late former Husker assistant's wife after the game.

Previewing Ohio State

Rhule didn't mince words about the task ahead for this week.

"Ohio State's a great football team," Rhule said. "Jeremiah Smith's undoubtedly the best player in football."

The Buckeyes are 7-3 on the year. Their offense ranks in the top 20 in the nation in yards and points scored. Smith, perhaps the best wide receiver in the history of a program of elite wideouts, is second in the nation for both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Ohio State can also run the ball, with Bo Jackson one yard shy of 800 yadrs on the year.

"They do have a great running game. I think Bo Jackson's really proven that they can continue to run the ball in a lot of different ways," Rhule said.

On the other side of the ball, Matt Patricia's defense is top 20 nationally in total yards allowed, rushing yards allowed, and points per game.

"Now we have a chance to go compete against one of the best teams in the country," Rhule said.

Senior Day

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Senior Day has looked different for every program since the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in extra seasons being awarded to those in college at the time. Now, with the introduction of 5-for-5, players who are playing their fourth season of college football are officially seniors but can still come back for an additional year.

Rhule is encouraging everyone who will be making decisions to take part in the Senior Day activities Saturday.

"I've kind of always encouraged them to, 'You know, if you're not sure what you want to do moving forward, have that last moment with your family in Memorial Stadium,'" Rhule said.

Justin Evans is one of a handful of Husker offensive linemen to start more than 40 games in their careers. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

There are 12 Huskers who have exhausted their eligibility. Rhule says the number of players walking on Saturday should grow.

Six of those walking who have exhausted their eligibility spent their entire careers in Lincoln: Justin Evans, Luke Lindenmeyer, Janiran Bonner, Gage Stenger, Dylan Parrott, and Roman Mangini.

"Those guys are all great, great, great people," Rhule said.

The Offense

Rutgers was the first time someone other than Dana Holgorsen was calling the plays since October of 2024. With Glenn Thomas at the helm and Rhule more involved in the offense throughout the week, the ground game dominated an overmatched Scarlet Knight defense.

"We're 6-0 when we rush for 150 yards," Rhule said. "And (Ohio State) doesn't give up 150 yards very often. It'll be a real challenge."

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson scores a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rhule noted that the team has had five drives of at least 90 yards over the last three games. The offense has also now gone back-to-back games without a turnover.

"We're just continuing to fight for consistency offensively," Rhule said.

Rhule said the successes that were seen against Rutgers were not materially different for personnel groupings or play calling.

"We didn't put any new plays in this week," Rhule said. "I just think, for us, it was a matter of, just philosophically, if we feel like we can run the football and they're not stopping it, we want to continue to do it."

Other Notes

Multiple members of the late George Darlington's family went with the team to New Jersey. The game ball was given to his wife, Sue.

Saturday will be big for others, outside of honoring the seniors: Military Appreciation Day and honoring Ndamukong Suh for his election to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Communication issues at Rutgers were not due to how Glenn Thomas was talking into his microphone, but rather technical.

"The sky's the limit" for Jamal Rule.

Rhule confirmed Andrew Marshall is done for the year after having surgery for a stress fracture in his leg.

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