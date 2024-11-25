All Huskers

Notes & Quotes From Matt Rhule Ahead of Nebraska Football's Black Friday Test at Iowa

Huskers rebounding from flu bug after win against Wisconsin

Joe Hudson

Nov 24, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Sebastian Castro (29).
Nov 24, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Sebastian Castro (29). / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
The headline news from Matt Rhule's press conference Monday was his confirmation that wide receiver Malachi Coleman intends to enter the transfer portal.

The Nebraska football head coach, however, had plenty to say on other topics four days before the Huskers' regular-season finale Friday night at Iowa: The expected cold weather, the bowl-clinching win against Wisconsin, tight end Thomas Fidone's limited playing time against the Badgers, the Huskers' health amid a flu bug, Iowa's strong running game and special teams, and more.

Because of the short week and the Thanksgiving holiday, this was Rhule's only scheduled media availability before the game against the Hawkeyes.

Scroll past the video for coverage.

