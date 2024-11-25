Nebraska Football Wide Receiver Malachi Coleman to Enter Transfer Portal
Malachi Coleman is no longer a Husker.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule made the announcement about the wide receiver Monday.
"Malachi came in and let us know he was gonna go in the portal," Rhule said. "Wish him the best. Great young man. Local guy. Had some big moments for us last year.
"I think we're gonna probably end up with between 30 and 50 guys in the portal with the things that are gonna have to happen."
Shortly after, Coleman posted a message to social media to Husker Nation.
"I want to take this moment to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey," Coleman began. He went on to thank his coaches, teammates, family, and the fans. "With that being said, after careful consideration, prayer and reflection on my goals and future, I have made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal. This decision was not taken lightly, and while it's bittersweet, I believe this decision will allow me to reach new heights and pursue my goals with renewed purpose."
Earlier this season, more than 100 Huskers got in the game against UTEP. When one of those in red was not Coleman, Rhule was asked about the Lincoln East grad.
"Malachi stepped up for us last year, in a year that maybe he could have redshirted," Rhule said. "If we have to play him, we'll play him. But I don't want to (only play him) later in the games."
Rhule noted that the Huskers had new receivers this season that would allow Coleman to ultimately redshirt.
"We have these two big receivers out there that are playing well," Rhule said, alluding to transfer receivers Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor. "If Malachi can have this year, he can play four games and play in the postseason, I think he would just be picking right up where those guys left off."
Through 11 games, Banks and Neyor are the top Huskers in terms of receiving yards and the only ones with multiple receiving touchdowns. Coleman, meanwhile, saw action in one game, nearly blocking a punt as part of the special teams unit.
As a true freshman, Coleman played in 11 games, starting six times. He caught eight passes for 139 yards with one touchdown. Coleman utilized his 6-5, 210-pound frame as one of the better perimeter blockers on the team, something that has been an issue for the Huskers this season.
Coleman was the No. 1 player in Nebraska and top-ranked recruit for the Huskers in 2023. He joins Eric Fields, Ethan Natio, and Syncere Safeeullah as 2023 signees who did not make it through two years of football at Nebraska.
