Nothing to Lose for Nebraska Ahead of Clash Against Reigning National Champions

The Nebraska football program has a prime opportunity this weekend to end a decade-long drought. It will be 3,675 days come Saturday since the Huskers last defeated a ranked opponent: a 35-32 victory over the No. 22 Oregon Ducks on Sept. 17, 2016.

"It's an exciting week for us," Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said earlier this week.

"It's an exciting week for us," Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said earlier this week.



Despite starting the season 5-0 and receiving votes in the major polls, the Huskers have yet to see a top 25 ranking to the left of their name this season. While that may upset some fans, it may be serve to be beneficial for their matchup Saturday against the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

In the 10-year span, Nebraska has lost 30 straight games to ranked opponents, while being ranked in three of those matchups. However, this year's team seems different. Based on their 5-0 start, the Huskers could enter Saturday's game with a chip on their shoulder with something to prove on why they deserve to be ranked.

Nebraska is 0-30 against ranked opponents since their last ranked win over Oregon in 2016. | Alex Kopf

Rhule was direct about the level of offense Indiana is bringing to Memorial Stadium on Saturday.



"It's a little bit of everything, right?" Rhule said. "I look at their offense like it's like a triple option offense, right? Um they're going to run they're going to run certain runs versus certain looks. If you try to take it away and man and one eye, they're going to throw the ball. It's like defending like I was at Temple. We'd had to defend Navy and Army every year. It's very similar. They do a it's a pro style run game though.



"I mean they're running one back duo, inside zone, outside zone and counter. It's very similar to some of the stuff Michigan State's doing right now. At the end of the day, like you have to get off a block and tackle, the backs run through contact. The backs never run out of bounds. The receivers never run out of bounds, they block their tails off on the perimeter, and then they can win the 50-50 ball. So, they're just really talented players and a really good system that play with great technique."

Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers are 14th in the FBS in total offense, averaging 489.6 yards per game, and eighth in points per game with 44.2.

On the flip side, Nebraska has made some noise with their offense as well. The Huskers are averaging 43.6 points and 475.6 yards per game. On paper, at least, Nebraska should be able to go blow for blow with the defending national champions.

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What ultimately will determine the outcome of the game Saturday is one or two big stops by either side. At the end of the day, the Huskers have nothing to lose but the game itself. If they fall to Indiana, they continue the long story of losing to ranked opponents. If they beat the Hoosiers, then last year's champions will have fallen victim to the first ranked win by Nebraska in a decade. This is what makes the Huskers a dangerous team ahead of their 11 a.m. CDT kickoff Saturday.

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