The Best FIFA/EA FC Games of All Time—Ranked

The EA Sports FC series, previously—and perhaps more famously—known as FIFA, has been at the forefront of the gaming industry for well over two decades.

Every year, millions of players eagerly await the latest edition, excited to test out new graphics and game engines, check out updated player faces and transfers, dive into a lengthy Career Mode and, of course, build their ultimate squad in Ultimate Team, which has now become the game’s main selling point—quite literally.

Not every FIFA or EA FC release has been met with critical acclaim, but some editions genuinely pushed the boundaries of what was possible in soccer and gaming as a whole. Whether they introduced groundbreaking mechanics, completely new game modes, wonderful soundtracks or even creative spin-off titles, these games left a lasting mark on the series.

These are the best FIFA/EA FC games ever released—prepare yourself for a serious dose of nostalgia.

5. FIFA 12

FIFA 12 Ultimate Team Open Source courtesy of @FUTBLIND



Link in the repliespic.twitter.com/BY1gUZuKCC — george🔰 (@KyroGeorge) August 26, 2026

When FIFA 12 arrived, it immediately felt like EA had figured out a winning formula. The game became the fastest-selling sports title ever at the time and went on to move more than 10 million copies worldwide—and it’s not hard to see why.



The Player Impact Engine and Tactical Defending completely changed the feel of the game. Players moved, collided and defended in ways that felt far more natural, while matches had an unpredictable quality that kept you on your toes. FIFA 12 struck that rare sweet spot between competitive gameplay and casual fun: it was fluid, intuitive and, above all, ridiculously enjoyable.



Then there was Ultimate Team, which was beginning to transform from an optional extra into one of the main attractions of the series. FIFA 12 introduced Seasons, giving players 10 matches to earn enough points to survive or win their division, starting in Division 10 and working their way toward the top.



There were already packs available to buy, along with an Ultimate Edition for players willing to spend a little extra, but FUT was still a very different beast back then. The mode was much more about experimenting with cheap, unusual squads, with silver beasts such as Stephan El Shaarawy and Maikon Leite becoming cult favorites. It hadn’t quite turned into the pay-to-win arms race we know today.



As for the soundtrack: Chase & Status’ “No Problem,” Foster the People’s “Call It What You Want” and The Vaccines’ “Wreckin’ Bar (Ra Ra Ra)” were just a few of the tracks that made FIFA 12’s soundtrack so memorable.



Great gameplay, an addictive Ultimate Team and a soundtrack packed with bangers. What more do you need?

4. FIFA 17

Alex Hunter made his FIFA debut in FIFA 17. | EA Sports

FIFA 17 was the game that gave the series one of its biggest shake-ups in years. From the moment you loaded into the game, it felt different. Marco Reus fronted the cover, while the menus adopted a sharp black-and-yellow look inspired by Borussia Dortmund, giving the entire presentation a fresh identity.



Ultimate Team was also becoming a much bigger part of the FIFA experience, and FIFA 17 introduced one of its most important competitive features yet: the Weekend League. Players had 30 matches to complete over a single weekend, with better results bringing increasingly valuable rewards. It turned FUT into an even more competitive grind, with players willing to spend an entire weekend chasing wins, better finishes and stronger squads.



But the feature that truly separated FIFA 17 from its predecessors was “The Journey.”



For the first time, EA gave players a proper cinematic career story centered around a single footballer. As Alex Hunter, you followed the journey of a young prospect trying to establish himself at the highest level, with performances, conversations and decisions helping shape his career.



It was a fascinating experiment and, more importantly, a glimpse at what Player Career Mode could potentially become. Instead of simply controlling a player through matches and watching his overall rating rise, The Journey gave the experience a sense of personality, with cutscenes, rivalries, transfer drama and life away from the pitch.



The mode itself didn’t last forever, but its ideas certainly did. The Journey helped establish the potential of a more immersive, story-driven approach to career gameplay, and some of those concepts have continued to influence EA’s soccer games.



That legacy can even be seen in EA Sports FC 27, where Hunter returns as a mentor in the new open-world social mode, The Grounds. What started as FIFA’s first major attempt at a cinematic football story has, in one way or another, continued to shape the series nearly a decade later.

3. FIFA Street

FIFA Street (PlayStation 2, Electronic Arts, 2005) pic.twitter.com/fv9r711l9A — Timeproof Games (@timeproofgames) June 20, 2026

EA Sports had already found success with “Street” spin-offs of its traditional NFL and NBA franchises, stripping those games down to their most entertaining elements and taking them away from the stadiums and arenas and onto the streets.



Applying that same formula to FIFA—and soccer—felt like the next logical step. In 2005, EA Sports did exactly that with FIFA Street.



The result was a magnificent, wonderfully creative masterpiece that threw the rulebook out the window and put flair, trickery and pure showmanship front and center. This wasn’t about carefully worked passing moves or grinding out a 1–0 win. It was about embarrassing defenders, pulling off ridiculous skills and scoring goals that would have looked completely at home in a freestyle competition.



One moment, you could be performing rainbows and rollovers in Rio de Janeiro with Ronaldinho. The next, you were landing combos in London with Frank Lampard before blasting the ball into the net with Michael Ballack on the back streets of Berlin. The game’s beautifully crafted locations were almost characters in their own right, with graffiti-covered walls, fenced-in cages, high-rise apartments, palm trees and countless little details giving each environment its own personality.



And then there was the soundtrack.



EA Sports didn’t simply throw together a collection of songs and call it a day. The music felt deliberately built around the world FIFA Street was trying to create, with an up-tempo mix that perfectly complemented each location. There was the samba-infused “A Busca Da Vida” by Brazilian DJ Ramilson Maia, the punchy “Stand Up Tall” from UK grime icon Dizzee Rascal and the bass-heavy sounds of German DJ Timo Maas on “Feedback Welcome.”



Put it all together and FIFA Street delivered something few FIFA games before or since have managed: a genuine sense of place. It felt less like playing a soccer video game and more like being dropped into a global street-football scene, where every wall, cage, soundtrack and outrageous piece of skill added to the experience.

2. FIFA 10

FIFA 10 remains iconic. | EA Sports

FIFA 10 was only the second game in the series to feature Ultimate Team, and while the mode was still far from the star attraction it would eventually become—and even cost extra to buy—it was already starting to lay the foundations for what would become one of the biggest parts of the series. Building your squad, grinding for packs and chasing those coveted high-rated players quickly became a new kind of obsession.



But Ultimate Team wasn’t the only thing FIFA 10 had going for it.



The game introduced 360-degree dribbling, giving players more control over their movement, while improved goalkeeper AI made the action between the sticks more convincing. FIFA 10 also introduced the Set Piece Creator, allowing players to design their own free-kick and corner routines and adding another layer of strategy to dead-ball situations.



Those changes made FIFA 10 fast, fluid and ridiculously fun to play.

1. FIFA 14

FIFA 14 stands tall as the greatest FIFA game of all time. And there are a few very good reasons why.



For starters, it marked a major technical leap for the series. FIFA 14 was the first entry to arrive on the seventh-generation consoles, bringing with it a noticeable jump in visual quality and presentation. Player faces looked more realistic, animations felt smoother and, most importantly, EA Sports moved from the Impact Engine to the new Ignite Engine, giving the game a completely different feel on the pitch.



The soundtrack was another huge part of the experience. You simply can’t talk about the best FIFA games without talking about their music, and FIFA 14 had an absolute belter.



Smallpools’ indie-pop anthem “Dreaming,” Empire of the Sun’s euphoric “Alive” and John Newman’s unforgettable “Love Me Again”—arguably the song most synonymous with FIFA—provided the perfect backdrop. Crashing pianos, soaring brass, an infectious chorus and that relentless driving rhythm somehow captured the energy and passion of the beautiful game perfectly.



Ultimate Team was also beginning to evolve into the centerpiece of FIFA, although FIFA 14’s version felt refreshingly different. Microtransactions and an endless conveyor belt of promotional cards weren’t yet dominating the mode. Instead, the grind was the game. You played, earned coins, built your squad and slowly hunted down the players who could turn your team into something special.



For many players, that meant assembling the now-iconic front three of Victor Ibarbo, Gervinho and Seydou Doumbia. Pace, power, chaos and absolutely no regard for your opponent’s defenders.



It really doesn’t get much better than that—and, for many FIFA fans, it never has.

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