Offseason is Over. Time for Rhule and Huskers to Produce
Generally, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is in a good place with his program and Huskers fans and maybe even his critics.
Last season, Rhule took the Huskers to their first winning record since 2016 and first bowl-game victory since 2015. The program seems stabilized after seven consecutive losing seasons.
Rhule faces a massive 2025 season. With a perceived improved roster, expected improvement at quarterback, and a non-brutal schedule, Rhule’s team could be on the edge of a true resurgence back to in-demand relevance in college football.
Oh, you might have heard: This is Rhule’s third season, when his programs at Temple and Baylor have taken off and won at least 10 games.
College football is a win-now, win-always venture — especially at Nebraska and at most schools. There are few mulligan seasons unless you are a new coach. When a coach is new to a program, they get a certain amount of leeway, which Rhule has enjoyed the past two years.
With that in mind, Rhule heads into 2025 with momentum. It’s also time to produce.
Momentum, revisited
Momentum has been a myth at Nebraska for quite a while. Losing seasons, stacked on top of each other, can beat down a coach, a team and even a loyal fan base.
Momentum is replaced by hope, which can go both ways. Hope can be replaced by longing, depending on how college football players perform and how coaches coach and motivate.
Optimism, with all of the losing seasons? Not around here, not lately. Not until 2025, right? Just win, baby.
Optimism, already noticeable around the program and around town, can take off with early-season victories. The schedule provides such a liftoff point. After the Cincinnati opener — perhaps a tough game — the Huskers play Akron and Houston Christian before a possible season-defining game against Michigan at Memorial Stadium.
The other day, Sports Illustrated published eight College Football Playoff brackets is called “from serious to borderline absurd.”
The Huskers were in two of the brackets — Chaos Bracket and The Desperate Fan Base Bracket. The Huskers won the national title in the Chaos Bracket and finished second in the Desperate Fan Base Bracket.
Nebraska was the second seed in the Desperate Fan Base Bracket. Cool for being the second seed. Maybe a dig at Huskers fans for the desperate part.
Good news abounds
Nebraska’s great season of anticipation begins Thursday night against Cincinnati in Kansas City.
Training camp reports are positive. Sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola, inconsistent in 2024, has blended and bonded with new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. The offensive line — without a good line no offense can flourish — seems talented and deep. Like the fabled Nebraska teams of yore.
Even the notion of a weaker defense was downplayed by Rhule, a coach with a sterling defensive resume. Not to worry, the coach indicated. “The defensive line is going to be hell on wheels.” Rhule said at Big Ten Media Days about a group that lose personnel from 2024. “Watch, just watch.”
Player interviews indicate a team united in purpose. This is a tight-knit group, unselfishly playing for each other. That’s what we heard this summer.
“At the end of the day, the program moves forward when players are talking to players about the right things, when they take the program from coach Rhule’s program to their program. Right now it’s their program,” Rhule said.
It’s go-time. Just win, baby, says the fan base -- full of optimism and hope.
