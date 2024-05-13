One Thing Will Likely Be Missing in This Fall's Nebraska QB Room
Question: How many times over the past eight seasons has Nebraska not had at least one transfer in its quarterback room?
(The answer is listed below.)
Unless Husker head coach Matt Rhule plucks a last-minute transfer quarterback before the season opens in August, this season will mark the first time that's happened since the 2021 season.
(The NCAA revised college transfer portal didn't open until Oct. 15, 2018.)
Let's take a look at the past eight years.
2023
- Chubba Purdy (Florida State)
- Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech)
- Jack Woche (Ole Miss)
- Luke Longval (Iowa Western Community College)
2022
- Chubba Purdy
- Casey Thompson (Texas)
2021
- None
2020
- None
2019
- Noah Vedral (Central Florida)
- Andrew Bunch (Scottsdale CC)
2018
- Noah Vedral
- Andrew Bunch
2017
- Tanner Lee (Tulane)
- Andrew Bunch
2016
- Tanner Lee
(The answer of course is two times.)
So what does the lack of QB transfer additions tell us about Coach Rhule?
He is first and foremost a football coach. He's a CEO who likes to recruit and develop football talent. His players seem to understand that as well. Few existing Husker players are leaving the program.
In fact, according to CBS Sports, Nebraska ranks last in the Big Ten in the number of Husker players (8) who have entered the portal so far this year. Yes, out of 18 schools NU is dead last. Normally being dead last in anything isn't a good place to be. But in this case, Rhule rises to the top — just like the cream in a bottle of fresh milk.
