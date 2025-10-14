All Huskers

'Our Job is Friday Night': Holgorsen Weighs In On Rhule's Candidacy for Penn State

Dana Holgorsen said if a coach is thinking about anything other than the next game, he's doing his team a disservice, adding that Matt Rhule is a "pro" at handling it all.

Matt Rhule and Dana Holgorsen have each had their names attached to head coach openings this season.
Dana Holgorsen is a veteran when it comes to being in the middle of head coaching searches.

After a number of assistant positions, Holgorsen went to West Virginia, initially as the coach-in-waiting before taking over immediately. He would leave the Mountaineers to become the head coach at Houston several years later. Since being fired by the Cougars in 2023, his name has been attached to numerous openings.

On Tuesday, he was asked about how Matt Rhule, who is one of the most talked about potential replacements for James Franklin at Penn State, has handled the last 48 hours.

"He's a pro at it," Holgorsen said. "It's just part of the profession."

Holgorsen added that the coaching staff and the team are focused on the task at hand, which isn't whether or not a coach is up for another job.

"Our job—he feels the same way—our job is Friday night, trying to get our team ready to go play Minnesota," Holgorsen said. "If you're thinking about anything else other than that, you're doing your team a disservice. I promise you, he's not."

As for Holgorsen, his name was attached to the Oklahoma State opening earlier this year, a place where he was a coordinator in 2010. The Cowboys fired Mike Gundy after three games into his 21st season in Stillwater.

"I haven't talked to my agents about anything," Holgorsen said. "I'm not going to."

You can watch the full media session from Tuesday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
  • Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
  • Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
  • Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
  • Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
  • Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
  • Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.

