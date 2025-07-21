Over 1,300 Kids Attend Dylan Raiola’s Youth Football Camp in Lincoln
When Dylan Raiola and several of his Husker teammates aren’t enjoying a brief break before the 2025 season, they’re finding other ways to give back, like hosting what turned out to be a highly successful youth football camp. In its inaugural year, the camp welcomed over 1,300 kids from across Nebraska to spend a day learning the game, meeting their heroes, and simply having fun. Held over the weekend in partnership with FlexWork Sports Management, Raiola led two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, giving young football players the chance to train with some of their favorite Huskers. The event was hosted at Lincoln Pius X High School and saw boys and girls of various ages and skill levels take part.
After some opening remarks from Raiola ended by him saying, "I'm just ready to get after it, there's not a whole lot left to say", the kids did just that.
From tackling drills and agility work to catching passes from current players and even running a scrimmage with Raiola at quarterback, campers were given an experience they won’t soon forget.
Offering some insight into what the day meant to him, Raiola said, “It means the world to me. This is kind of surreal to have this moment with these kids.”
The feeling was mutual. One camper shared, “It’s nice that he gets to play with us and to have fun with him [Raiola].”
Other Huskers in attendance included running back Emmett Johnson, wide receivers Dane Key and Jacory Barney Jr., several members of the offensive line, and Dylan Raiola’s younger brother and future Nebraska quarterback, Dayton Raiola.
Also in attendance was well-known photographer and producer Heather Smith, who documented the day through her lens. Smith has previously worked with athletes like Patrick Mahomes, C.J. Stroud, and Jalen Hurts, bringing a professional touch to the event. Her presence reflects the caliber of individuals in Dylan Raiola’s corner, helping him grow both as an athlete and a young man.
As stated before, more than 1,300 young athletes took part in the event, a clear reflection of Raiola’s growing reach, not just as Nebraska’s quarterback, but as a rising local celebrity.
Following the weekend, Raiola is set to join head coach Matt Rhule and several teammates in Las Vegas for Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday, July 22. There, he’ll speak about the Huskers’ 2025 outlook and share thoughts on the team’s and his own personal goals heading into a pivotal year.
After a day full of high-fives and smiles, it’s back to work for Nebraska’s players, hoping to see those same campers cheering them on this fall. In year three under Rhule, it’s clear the Huskers are focused not only on improving on the field, but on building something bigger than football, and that was on full display at this weekend’s camp.
