Overtime Continues to Be Futility Time for Nebraska Football
Firing blanks in overtime has been an unfortunate Husker habit since 2015, and the trend continued in Friday night's 31-24 loss to Illinois.
For the eighth consecutive time, Nebraska failed to pull off an overtime win. Failed to score. Failed to pick up so much as a first down.
All this was documented last year after the Huskers' OT loss at Wisconsin, but now there are some numbers to update. They don't get any easier to swallow.
The Huskers have now run 27 plays in overtime during this stretch for minus-11 net yards. They've thrown nearly as many interceptions (4) as completions (6). No run has gone for more than three yards.
More composite numbers:
- Anemic running game. Officially, the Huskers have run the ball 11 times for minus-51 yards. Disregard quarterback sacks and it's still meager: six rushes for four yards.
- Trouble stopping the run. Nebraska's opponents have amassed 131 rushing yards on 27 carries. Their average rushing gain is a robust 4.85 yards, which is 60% better than Nebraska's longest rushing gain (3 yards).
- Disastrous passing game. Husker quarterbacks have completed six of 16 passes for 40 yards and have had four intercepted. On five other called passing plays that count statistically as runs, Nebraska has suffered quarterback sacks for losses totaling 55 yards. That means 21 called passing plays have netted minus-15 yards and four turnovers.
- Add it all up. That's minus-11 yards of total offense, zero points, zero first downs and four turnovers in 27 plays.
Before the current eight-game skid, Nebraska was 8-1 in overtime games, but now the ledger stands at 8-9. The Huskers' last win in OT came in 2014 at Iowa in Bo Pelini's final game as head coach.
Below are composite stats from the eight-game streak of overtime futility. Scroll down further for Nebraska's game-by-game plays on offense, as well as links to all 17 Husker overtime games.
NEB
OPP
Points
0
39
First Downs
0
9
Rushes-Yards
11-(-51)
27-131
Average Gain
-4.6
4.9
Longest Gain
3
23
Excl. Sacks (No.-Yds-Avg)
6 - 4 - 0.67
27 - 131 - 4.9
Passing Yards
40
16
Comp-Att-Int
6-16-4
4-7-1
Longest Gain
13
9
NCAA Pass. Rating
6.25
123.49
Total Offense Plays-Yds
27-(-11)
34-147
Yards Per Play
-0.4
4.3
Penalized-Yards
4-28
2-10
3rd Down Conv.
0/7
1/6
4th Down Conv.
0/4
1/1
Sacks by-Yards
0-0
5-55
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
0-0
Game-by-game offense
2024 vs. Illinois (L 31-24)
Illinois had first possession, scored 7
• 1-10 ILL 25: PENALTY NEB False Start (Gunnar Gottula) -5 yards.
• 1-15 ILL 30: Dylan Raiola sacked for loss of 9 yards.
• 2-24 ILL 39: Raiola sacked for loss of 18 yards.
• 3-42 NEB 43: Raiola pass to Jahmal Banks for 13 yards.
• 4-29 ILL 44: Raiola sacked for loss of 11 yards.
(4 plays, -25 yards; -5 penalty)
2023 at Wisconsin (L 24-17)
Wisconsin had first possession, scored 7
• 1-10 WIS 25: Anthony Grant rush for loss of 1 yard.
• 2-11 WIS 26: Chubba Purdy pass incomplete.
• 3-11 WIS 26: PENALTY NEB false start (Nouredin Nouili) -5 yards.
• 3-16 WIS 31: Purdy pass incomplete.
• 4-16 WIS 31: Purdy pass intercepted by Preston Zachman.
(4 plays, -1 yards; -5 penalty, INT)
2021 at Michigan State (L 23-20)
Nebraska had first possession
• 1-10 MS 25: Adrian Martinez pass to Rahmir Johnson for 2 yards.
• 2-8 MS 23: Martinez pass to Omar Manning for 5 yards.
• 3-3 MS 18: Martinez pass intercepted by Chester Kimbrough.
(3 plays, 7 yards; INT)
2019 at Colorado (L 34-31)
Colorado had first possession, scored 3
• 1-10 CU 25: Maurice Washington rush for no gain.
• 2-10 CU 25: Washington rush for 1 yard.
• 3-9 CU 24: Adrian Martinez sacked for loss of 7 yards.
• 4-16 CU 31: Isaac Armstrong field goal attempt wide right.
(3 plays, -6 yards; missed FG)
2018 at Northwestern (L 34-31)
Nebraska had first possession
• 1-10 NW 25: Devine Ozigbo rush for 2 yards.
• 2-8 NW 23: Adrian Martinez pass to Ozigbo for 7 yards.
• 3-1 NW 16: PENALTY NEB false start (Boe Wilson) -5 yards.
• 3-6 NW 21: Martinez pass to JD Spielman for 5 yards.
• 4-1 NW 16: Martinez pass intercepted by JR Pace in end zone.
(4 plays, 14 yards; -5 penalty, INT)
2017 vs. Northwestern (L 31-24)
Northwestern had first possession, scored 7
• 1-10 NW 25: Tanner Lee pass incomplete.
• 2-10 NW 25: Lee sacked for loss of 10 yards.
• 3-20 NW 35: Lee pass complete to Tyler Hoppes for 8 yards.
• 4-12 NW 27: Lee pass incomplete.
(4 plays, -2 yards)
2016 at Wisconsin (L 23-17)
Wisconsin had first possession, scored 6
• 1-10 WIS 25: Terrell Newby rush for 3 yards.
• 2-7 WIS 22: Newby rush for loss of 1 yard.
• 3-8 WIS 23: Tommy Armstrong Jr. pass incomplete.
• 4-8 WIS 23: Armstrong pass incomplete.
(4 plays, 2 yards)
2015 at Miami (L 36-33)
Nebraska had first possession
• 1-10 UM 25 Tommy Armstrong Jr. pass intercepted by Corn Elder.
(1 play, 0 yards; INT)
Husker overtime games
Click to see the HuskerMax game page. Wins are in bold.
- 2024 vs. Illinois
- 2023 @ Wisconsin
- 2021 @ Michigan State
- 2019 @ Colorado
- 2018 @ Northwestern
- 2017 vs. Northwestern
- 2016 @ Wisconsin
- 2015 @ Miami
- 2014 @ Iowa
- 2013 @ Penn State
- 2010 @ Iowa State
- 2008 @ Texas Tech
- 2006 vs. Kansas
- 2005 vs. Iowa State
- 2000 @ Notre Dame
- 1999 @ Colorado
- 1997 @ Missouri
LOOK: Photos From Nebraska Football's OT Loss to Illinois
MORE: Stukenholtz: Some Things Never Change
MORE: I-80 Club: Nebraska Falls to Illinois... What Now?
MORE: Tad Stryker: Market Correction for Husker Football
MORE: Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska's Gut Punch of a Loss
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.