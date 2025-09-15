PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 59–7 Win Over Houston Christian: Offense
Nebraska handled business on the offensive side of the ball for the second consecutive week in its 52-point win against the Houston Christian Huskies. On their way to gathering up 554 total yards, 44 different Huskers recorded game reps.
While the scoreboard leaves little to question, how did each player grade out on their respective snap counts? From Pro Football Focus (PFF), here are the final grades and snap counts for every offensive player who saw the field against Houston Christian.
1. Quarterback Grades
Dylan Raiola continued his efficient start to the season, throwing for 222 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. That brings his season totals to 829 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and zero turnovers, which is good for second in the Big Ten in passing yards.
With the starters pulled after a dominant first half, true freshman TJ Lateef once again showcased his potential. Through two appearances, Lateef has completed 11 of 12 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns, proving to be one of the most reliable backups in the conference.
Together, Raiola and Lateef have given Nebraska fans plenty of optimism. While Lateef’s snaps will likely taper off as Big Ten play ramps up, the early returns from the quarterback room stand out as one of the brightest storylines of the season so far.
2. Running Back Grades
Emmett Johnson delivered another multi-touchdown performance, finishing with 78 rushing yards and seven more as a receiver. Though it was his lightest workload of the season so far, Johnson continues to stand out. His total of 326 rushing yards ranks second in the Big Ten through three weeks. With conference play on deck, his touches should ramp up again after two lighter weeks, which should help him be fresh for the upcoming game against Michigan.
The bigger storyline came from sophomore Kwinten Ives. After battling a nagging hamstring injury throughout spring and summer, Ives broke out with the best game of his career when he totaled 12 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown. His emergence could reshape the depth chart behind Johnson, which was once thought to involve him in a much lesser role.
Notably absent was Mekhi Nelson, who didn’t see the field by coaching decision. What once looked like a clear picture behind Johnson is suddenly murky. If Ives can stay healthy and continue producing, he may claim the role of downhill runner the Huskers have lacked since Donte Dowdell’s offseason departure, helping to provide a more stable rotation of running backs moving forward.
3. Wide Receiver Grades
Senior transfer Dane Key turned in his best performance as a Husker so far, hauling in four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Even with quieter outings from Nyziah Hunter and Jacory Barney, Nebraska’s passing game remained explosive, as 11 different players combined for 362 receiving yards.
True freshman Cortez Mills flashed big-play ability with a 62-yard touchdown reception from TJ Lateef, the longest play of the night and an early sign of his potential as a deep threat in this offense.
Another notable storyline was Isaiah Mozee’s return to a larger pass catching role after briefly shifting to running back. He caught three passes for 26 yards, while continuing to showcase his elusiveness and reaffirming his value as a versatile offensive weapon.
4. Tight End/Fullback Grades
It was a quieter night for Nebraska’s tight ends in the passing game, but the group still played an important role. Five different players saw the field, with depth pieces Carter Nelson logging 26 snaps and Heinrich Haarberg close behind with 20.
Their early development is key as the Huskers prepare for Big Ten play, where short-yardage situations and physical fronts will demand reliability from this unit. While the production didn’t jump off the stat sheet, the experience gained now should pay dividends down the stretch.
5. Offensive Line Grades
For the second straight week, Nebraska’s offensive line kept its quarterbacks untouched, allowing zero sacks and zero hits. That level of protection, regardless of opponent, is an impressive standard to uphold. The starting unit set the tone early, which opened the door for Nebraska's depth to log a lot of meaningful reps in the second half.
In total, 16 linemen saw action, each playing double-digit snaps. Jason Maciejczak, who appeared in nine games last season, continues to make strides toward a larger role in his 19 snaps. Maciejczak's 89.7, and Jake Peters' 88.2 overall grades helped the Huskers earn their best team run-blocking grade since 2016.
While the pair of redshirt freshmen stole the show, the entire group held its own. Just as important, the game gave a wave of young linemen valuable experience that will be pivotal down the road, as three of Nebraska’s five starters are set to move on after this season.
