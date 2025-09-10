PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 68–0 Win Over Akron: Offense
Nebraska’s offense erupted for 68 points and 728 yards against Akron, the eighth-highest total in program history and the most in over a decade.
While the scoreboard leaves little to question, how did each player grade out on their respective snap counts? From Pro Football Focus (PFF), here are the final grades and snap counts for every offensive player who saw the field against the Zips.
1. Quarterback Grades
Dylan Raiola turned in the most complete game of his young career on Saturday, leaving little doubt he's among the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks. He completed 24-of-31 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns, and perhaps most importantly, recorded zero turnover-worthy plays.
After Raiola’s near-flawless outing, TJ Lateef entered and led three straight touchdown drives in just 14 snaps. His poise and command quickly showed he’s more than capable of operating the offense, giving Nebraska fans confidence in the depth behind Raiola if called upon.
2. Running Back Grades
Junior running back Emmett Johnson delivered a career night, rushing for 140 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Despite an early fumble in the first quarter, he bounced back with authority, including a career-long 47-yard touchdown run to open the floodgates for Nebraska's offense last Saturday. Notably, 41 of his yards came after contact, underscoring his ability to create extra yardage when need be.
Behind Johnson, Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee saw increased action compared to the first week. Nelson notched his first career touchdown and added 52 receiving yards, while Mozee caught three passes for 65 yards, flashing big-play potential. Both backs provided encouraging depth and should see their roles continue to grow this week against Houston Christian after their respective performances.
3. Wide Receiver Grades
Jacory Barney quickly silenced any concerns about lingering effects from the Cincinnati game, racking up 219 all-purpose yards against Akron. He caught seven of nine targets for 132 yards and a touchdown, serving as Nebraska’s go-to weapon through the air.
Nyziah Hunter continued to prove himself as a dependable target, now sitting just 12 yards shy of Barney’s team-leading 159 receiving yards despite having two fewer receptions. Dane Key was quieter overall but flashed his big-play ability with a highlight-reel touchdown grab in the third quarter that effectively capped the starters’ night.
Beyond the top trio, depth contributions were equally promising. Quinn Clark hauled in his first career touchdown, strengthening his case as the next man up in the rotation. Overall, the receiver group played at a high level and will look to replicate that success this week against Houston Christian.
4. Tight End/Fullback Grades
Lindenmeyer is quickly making his case as Nebraska’s newcomer of the year. In his new role as the starting tight end, he’s hauled in eight passes for 91 yards and a touchdown through two games.
Heinrich Haarberg continues to develop in his hybrid role, logging 23 snaps this week. While he came up short on a goal-line carry, his blocking grades were encouraging, hopefully leading to another sign of steady progress as the season unfolds.
5. Offensive Line Grades
Nebraska’s offensive line turned in a dominant showing, allowing no sacks, no quarterback hits, and just two hurries. The unit posted its highest pass-blocking grade since PFF began tracking the stat in 2014.
Starting left tackle Gottula led the group with the highest overall grade among the starters, while Turner Corcoran was also featured as an extra in-line blocker in certain packages.
Beyond that, the line was steady and largely invisible, exactly what you want in a 68–0 blowout.
