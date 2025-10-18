PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 24-6 Loss Against Minnesota : Offense
Now that we’ve had some time to soak it in, it’s time for an honest reflection on Nebraska’s effort, or lack thereof, in Friday night’s 24-6 loss to Minnesota. In a game where the Huskers struggled to find any rhythm offensively, they totaled just 213 yards on 55 plays, not exactly a recipe for success on the road.
Falling to 5-2 on the year, here’s a look at the final Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts for every Nebraska offensive player in Friday’s loss to the Gophers.
1. Quarterback Grades
Sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola struggled mightily under pressure in Friday’s loss, taking nine sacks and posting his lowest QBR of the season at just 39.6, a tough outing by any measure. He finished with 177 passing yards on 17 completions, and while Nebraska’s offense never found its footing, Raiola did avoid turnovers, finishing without an interception.
According to PFF, three of the nine sacks were credited to Raiola himself. Still, regardless of where the blame falls, Nebraska must find answers, and fast, if it hopes to reach bowl eligibility this season.
2. Running Back Grades
What many expected to be another strong outing from junior running back Emmett Johnson instead turned into one of his quieter performances of the season. Hampered by offensive line struggles, Johnson still averaged 4.5 yards per carry, his lowest mark in several weeks, but nonetheless respectable. Even so, he accounted for three of Nebraska’s four runs of 10 yards or more, flashing his trademark elusiveness despite limited opportunities.
Freshman Isaiah Mozee continued to operate as the No. 2 back, finishing with two carries for seven yards. One notable stat: after adjusting for sacks, Nebraska ran the ball just 20 times, nearly 12 fewer attempts than its season average entering the game.
3. Wide Receiver Grades
Minnesota’s secondary delivered the best defensive performances Nebraska has faced all season, effectively stifling the Huskers’ passing game. Starters Jacory Barney Jr. and Dane Key were held to a combined single reception, while sophomore wideout Nyziah Hunter once again emerged as the team’s top target for a third straight week.
Redshirt freshman Quinn Clark provided Nebraska’s lone explosive play through the air, a 43-yard catch that marked the team’s longest gain from scrimmage. Beyond that, the rest of the receiver room mustered just 45 total yards on seven receptions, making this Nebraska’s least productive passing performance of the season.
4. Tight End/Fullback Grades
Luke Lindenmeyer continues to impress, hauling in four receptions for 52 yards in the loss. Through seven games, he’s totaled 23 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns, putting him on pace for nearly 500 yards and 40-plus receptions this season. That level of production actually surpasses what Thomas Fidone II delivered before being drafted by the New York Giants last April.
More than half of Lindenmeyer’s yards on Friday came after the catch, showcasing his ability to find soft spots in coverage and consistently move the chains when targeted. He earned Nebraska’s highest offensive grade from PFF in the loss, further cementing his role as one of the Huskers’ most dependable offensive weapons to this point in the season.
5. Offensive Line Grades
Nearly 17% of Nebraska’s offensive snaps resulted in sacks for Minnesota’s defense, underscoring how thoroughly the Huskers were outcoached and outplayed in the trenches. Nebraska’s offensive line was credited with five sacks and six quarterback hurries on the night.
Injuries and ejections defined the unit’s struggles. Senior guard Rocco Spindler exited early after just 10 offensive snaps, with junior guard Tyler Knaak stepping into his spot. Meanwhile, junior left tackle Elijah Pritchett was ejected in the first half for an offensive targeting penalty. After missing the remainder of the game, he will be eligible to return next week against Northwestern.
On 15 first-down plays, Nebraska averaged 5.2 yards, giving the offense manageable down-and-distance situations. However, the inability to protect the quarterback consistently proved costly and ultimately handed Nebraska its second loss of the season. The Huskers will need some soul-searching ahead of next weekend’s matchup against a likely 5-2 Northwestern team, assuming they'll be coming off a home win over Purdue.
