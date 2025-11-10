PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 28-21 Win Over UCLA: Offense
Emmett Johnson deserves your All-American votes — and it turns out TJ Lateef isn’t too bad either.
In what many expected to be a game defined by trial and error on offense, Nebraska instead turned in one of its most efficient performances of the season despite the absence of starting quarterback Dylan Raiola. On six meaningful offensive drives, the Huskers scored four touchdowns and totaled 361 yards of offense in the win. Backed by an average of 6.7 yards per play, Nebraska’s balanced, confident attack guided the Huskers to their seventh victory of the 2025 campaign heading into their final bye week of the season.
With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of the final Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts for every Nebraska offensive player in Saturday’s win over UCLA.
1. Quarterback Grade
True freshman quarterback TJ Lateef impressed, to say the least. Leading Nebraska to four scoring drives, the young signal-caller totaled 236 all-purpose yards and accounted for three touchdowns on the night. Looking remarkably poised in his first collegiate start, Lateef completed 13 of 15 passes and threw for a hat trick of scores in the win.
Building on that impressive debut, the freshman was credited with zero turnover-worthy plays, a promising sign as the Huskers look to carry this newfound momentum into the final two games of the regular season. His overall grade of 85.0 marks the highest by a Nebraska quarterback in a Power Four matchup this year.
Lateef also averaged 6.2 yards per carry on the ground, showing good instincts and mobility while doing so. That element alone gave Nebraska’s offense a new dimension, helping open up opportunities for playmakers like Jacory Barney and Dane Key, who both turned in their most productive outings in recent memory.
2. Running Back Grades
Emmett Johnson is an absolute stud. What else needs to be said? Well, actually, plenty, because his 232 all-purpose yards made him the first running back in Nebraska history to eclipse 100 yards both rushing and receiving in the same game. Adding three touchdowns to his total, Johnson erased any lingering doubt about his impact on this offense, averaging 7.5 yards per touch in one of the most dominant outings by a Husker this decade.
After the best performance of his career, Johnson now sits firmly in the driver’s seat for All–Big Ten First Team honors. His 1,131 rushing yards lead the conference by more than 130, and his season totals,1,431 scrimmage yards, 14 touchdowns, and nearly six yards per touch, place him among the elite nationally.
Saturday night cemented Johnson as one of the most dynamic offensive players in college football. He currently leads all Power Four running backs in rushing yards and ranks fifth in rushing touchdowns, continuing to prove that as he goes, so too does Nebraska’s offense.
3. Wide Receiver Grades
Nebraska’s wideouts didn’t necessarily light up the stat sheet, but they delivered one of their most efficient outings of the season. Dane Key, Jacory Barney, and Nyziah Hunter combined for 10 receptions and 102 yards, with Barney scoring his first touchdown since the Michigan game and Key turning in his most productive performance since Houston Christian.
Interestingly, and a credit to Emmett Johnson’s role as a pass catcher, Saturday marked just the second time since the Michigan State game that Nyziah Hunter didn’t lead the team in receiving yards. His three catches for 37 yards bring his season total to 592 — still nearly 200 more than any other Husker. More importantly, Nebraska’s ability to spread the ball around signaled a healthy step forward for an offense that seems to be attempting to re-diversify its weaponry.
4. Tight End/Fullback Grades
Yesterday marked the first time all season that no Nebraska tight end was targeted in the passing game. It was a quiet day statistically, but the group played a key role in paving the way for Johnson’s 4.6 yards per carry on the ground.
Notably, Nebraska rotated the most tight ends it's used since the Houston Christian game, with sophomore Carter Nelson seeing his first action since Minnesota.
5. Offensive Line Grades
Despite the highlight-reel performances from both Johnson and Lateef, none of it happens without the play of Nebraska’s offensive line. Lateef stayed upright all evening, avoiding a single sack on 17 dropbacks, while Johnson topped 100 rushing yards for the sixth time this season.
The group turned in its best collective grade of any Power Four matchup this year, earning an 85.0 from PFF. Over the past three games, Nebraska has allowed just two sacks, an encouraging trend for a unit that faced its fair share of scrutiny earlier in the year. Lateef was pressured only once against UCLA, a testament to improved cohesion up front, albeit with the injuries piling up.
With a bye week ahead before a tougher test against Penn State’s defensive front, the timing couldn’t be better. Expect offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen to continue emphasizing quick-developing plays, as Lateef averaged just 2.76 seconds per drop-back against the Bruins, a formula that should serve him well down the stretch.
All told, Nebraska’s offense delivered one of its most impressive performances of the season, and at the perfect time. With a true freshman quarterback making his first career start, a running back rewriting school history, and an offensive line appearing to finally be finding its rhythm, the Huskers proved they can win in more ways than one.
If this version of the offense shows up again, Nebraska will have every chance to finish the season strong. With two weeks to regroup and refine before facing arguably the most talented roster on Nebraska's schedule, the Huskers appear to be trending upward when it matters most.
