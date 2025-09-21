PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 30–27 Loss Against Michigan: Offense
After Nebraska’s first true test of the season, some answers emerged, but so too did a laundry list of new questions. The Huskers managed 351 total yards and 27 points against a stout Michigan defense, but how did each player grade out on their respective snap counts? From Pro Football Focus (PFF), here are the final grades and snap counts for every offensive player who saw the field against Michigan in Saturday’s 30-27 loss.
1. Quarterback Grade
By all accounts, quarterback Dylan Raiola played well enough to win the game. Throwing for three touchdowns and 308 passing yards on 73% completion percentage, Raiola’s play was the brightest spot on an otherwise dull offensive outing. Stringing together the plays he made, he gave Nebraska an opportunity to win a game they otherwise would not have been in. While some whispers in the fan base suggest giving the more mobile TJ Lateef a look, that reaction feels premature. Raiola was Nebraska’s best player on Saturday, the main reason the Huskers even had a chance in the closing minutes, and his performance should quiet any notion of a quarterback change.
Raiola was the only quarterback to record snaps and continuously found ways to move the ball down the field despite little help from his offensive line, which surrendered seven sacks. Even under that kind of pressure, he still produced one of the strongest stat lines of any Big Ten quarterback this weekend. Saturday’s game made it clear Raiola is among the conference’s best, and he will continue to give Nebraska a chance in every matchup. If his offensive line, and possibly more importantly, the defense, can help him out, there’s no reason to believe the Huskers can’t still accomplish what they set out to do at the beginning of the season.
2. Running Back Grades
Including the sack yardage, Nebraska finished with just 43 rushing yards in Sunday’s game, a number that won’t win many matchups moving forward. If you remove those 49 yards lost on the seven sacks, the Big Red still didn't crack 100 yards on the ground.
Emmett Johnson did everything he could to provide a spark, totaling 97 all-purpose yards on 24 touches. His 55 rushing yards in the first half gave the impression Nebraska could establish balance, but adding just 10 yards on five carries after the half proved costly in the final result.
After a week away from the rotation, Mekhi Nelson returned to the field for nine snaps and made the most of limited chances, posting 19 yards on three carries. Still, his usage was too sparse to meaningfully impact Nebraska’s ability to control the line of scrimmage.
Perhaps the biggest surprise was Kwinten Ives not logging a single snap. Just one week removed from leading the team with 85 rushing yards on 12 touches against HCU, his absence raised eyebrows. As Nebraska enters its first bye week, solidifying a clear pecking order in the running back room should be a priority. Without it, consistency in the run game may never appear.
3. Wide Reciever Grades
Jacory Barney Jr. once again looked like Nebraska’s top playmaker, totaling 120 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions. His ability to stretch the field and create explosive plays kept the Huskers within striking distance for much of the afternoon. Of course, he also got a boost of 52 yards and a touchdown with the Hail Mary to end the first half.
Meanwhile, fellow starters Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter were held in check, combining for just 70 yards on five receptions, a number Nebraska will want to see rise as the season progresses.
In total, 10 different players caught passes against Michigan. Yet of Raiola’s 30 completions, the wide receivers accounted for only 13. For an offense still searching for consistency, increasing wideout production, specifically deeper down the field, will be key in helping the Huskers find more success on the ground.
4. Tight End/Fullback Grades
Luke Lindenmeyer continues to impress, turning in what was arguably his best performance as a Husker. His seven catches on 10 targets provided a reliable outlet for Raiola and helped Holgorsen’s offense sustain drives throughout the game.
Heinrich Haarberg also made his presence felt, finding the end zone late to keep Nebraska within striking distance. Though he finished with just three receptions, Haarberg graded out as the Huskers’ most impactful player overall. Expanding his role could further open up the offense, spacing the field in a way that also makes life easier for Johnson and the run game.
5. Offensive Line Grades
Nebraska’s offensive line had its hands full all afternoon, allowing 15 hurries on 41 dropbacks. While the interior largely held its own, the tackle play was overwhelmed from start to finish, giving up four of the Huskers’ seven sacks.
The struggles didn’t stop in pass protection. Paving the way for under 100 rushing yards across four quarters is simply not a recipe for winning football. Compared to Michigan’s dominance up front, the performance was underwhelming at best. With two weeks to regroup before facing Michigan State on Oct. 4, the unit must show tangible improvement if Nebraska wants to keep its offensive rhythm intact.
