PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 34-31 Thriller Against Maryland: Offense
Saturday's game proved full of ups and downs on Nebraska's way to a three-point comeback victory over Maryland. A trio of Husker turnovers made the game too close for comfort, but ultimately led to an epic finish for the big red. After proving their worth when it mattered the most, here's a look at the final Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts for every Nebraska offensive player in Saturday’s 34-31win over Maryland.
1. Quarterback Grade
Sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola experienced both the most impactful drive of his college career and one of his most turnover-ridden games, all in one 60-minute stretch. Finishing with 260 passing yards and four touchdowns, Raiola showed resilience in leading Nebraska to 164 total yards and 10 points in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback victory on the road.
Despite completing 69% of his passes, three of Raiola’s nine incompletions found their way into the hands of Maryland defenders. While his four touchdown passes might suggest a comfortable win, the Terrapins turned those interceptions into 17 points, keeping the game far closer than it should have been.
Still, Raiola graded out well after orchestrating the game-winning touchdown drive. His performance, marked by both mistakes and maturity, helped Nebraska secure its first fourth-quarter comeback victory since 2017, a moment that should go a long way toward winning back Husker Nation’s confidence in its QB1.
2. Running Back Grades
Junior running back Emmett Johnson delivered the most impactful performance of his college career, totaling 196 all-purpose yards in the win. On 21 carries, he rushed for 176 yards, an average of 8.4 yards per attempt, nearly three yards higher than his season average entering the game.
Johnson’s explosiveness was on full display as he tallied seven runs of 10-plus yards, providing Nebraska with a much-needed spark throughout the afternoon. He continues to prove why he’s one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football and why retaining him this offseason was so critical. The Husker offense runs through Johnson’s ability to make defenders miss, something he showcased repeatedly against Maryland.
True freshman Isaiah Mozee again handled the No. 2 role, recording 24 rushing yards on five carries and adding 10 receiving yards on two catches. While Johnson rightfully carried the bulk of the offensive workload, Mozee made the most of his touches, giving Nebraska another reliable option in the backfield.
3. Wide Receiver Grades
Sophomore wideout Nyziah Hunter followed up his breakout performance with another impressive showing, hauling in five catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. His total accounted for nearly half of Nebraska’s receiving production on the day. Hunter’s game-breaking speed and ability to stretch the field have made it clear, the Huskers have found their new WR1.
Senior captain Dane Key came through in the clutch, securing a one-handed grab for the game-winning touchdown. He finished with four receptions for 43 yards, but his late-game heroics alone erased any lingering doubt about the value of his offseason addition to Nebraska’s roster.
The surprise of the day came in how effectively Maryland’s defense limited the former team leader in receiving production, Jacory Barney Jr. On four targets, Barney caught three passes for just 16 yards, his lowest mark of the season. Still, he managed to make his presence felt in the return game, where his elusiveness and knack for making the first defender miss continue to spark the Huskers’ offense with valuable field position.
4. Tight End/Fullback Grades
Junior tight end Luke Lindenmeyer continues to prove his value to this Nebraska offense, hauling in two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s win, the kind of game Husker teams of old simply didn't find a way to finish.
The former walk-on was highly effective after the catch, with 60% of his yardage coming in that area. Though targeted just three times, both of his receptions were highlight-worthy. While his touchdown grab stood out on its own, one of the game’s most critical plays came late in the fourth quarter when Lindenmeyer broke two tackles on a 23-yard reception to move the Huskers to their own 42-yard line. That effort followed Raiola’s Houdini-like escape and set up Nebraska’s go-ahead touchdown drive.
Senior tight end Heinrich Haarberg also produced a highlight moment on his lone catch of the day, a one-handed, toe-tapping 13-yard grab along the sideline. The former quarterback’s versatility continues to shine, once again showing his value as a true chess piece within the Nebraska offense.
5. Offensive Line Grades
Nebraska’s offensive line continues to find stability on the interior, as Justin Evans, Rocco Spindler, and Henry Lutovsky once again played every offensive snap. At right tackle, Gunnar Gottula appears to have solidified his role for the second straight week, while the left tackle spot remains more fluid. Elijah Pritchett earned the start once again on Raiola’s blind side, though his performance came with a mix of highs and lows.
Pritchett surrendered Nebraska’s lone sack of the afternoon and was flagged for one of three offensive line penalties. However, he also made several key downfield blocks, most notably on Nyziah Hunter’s 64-yard touchdown reception, where he drove a Terrapin defensive back nearly 20 yards downfield from the original line of scrimmage. The Huskers seem willing to take the good with the bad as the former Alabama transfer continues to work out the kinks.
Overall, the unit turned in one of its more balanced efforts of the season, allowing just five quarterback hurries and one sack against a Maryland defense that entered the weekend leading the Big Ten in sacks. The group also helped power Nebraska’s ground game to an impressive 6.7 yards per carry, marking back-to-back strong performances in that area.
