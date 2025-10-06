PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 38–27 Win Against Michigan State: Offense
Despite turning the ball over on downs twice and giving it away via an interception once, Nebraska put up 38 points, its highest total in a conference game since last November’s 44-point outing against Wisconsin.
The Huskers are now averaging 29 points per game in Big Ten play and, for context, if they had scored 29 in every game last season, they would have finished 10-2. In other words, even in a sloppy performance, 38 points in a conference matchup will win you a lot of games.
With both the highs and lows in mind, here’s a look at the final Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts for every Nebraska offensive player in Saturday’s 38-27 win over Michigan State.
1. Quarterback Grade
Quarterback Dylan Raiola continued to face heavy pressure against the Spartans. And while it’s easy for fans to blame the offensive line, seven of the 11 quarterback pressures (sacks, hurries, and hits) were charged to Raiola himself.
The windy conditions inside Memorial Stadium clearly played a role in Nebraska’s offensive approach, as Raiola attempted just 24 passes, nearly eight fewer than his season average. He also threw only one pass that traveled 20 or more yards downfield: a 45-yard strike to Jacory Barney.
With a forced interception, albeit in tough conditions, Raiola looked the most unsettled he has all season. Still, he completed 16-of-24 attempts and remained relatively efficient when not forcing a throw or being pressured. Being sacked five times, after being taken down seven times the previous game, certainly didn’t help. Given his overall play this season and the fact that Nebraska still came away with a fairly convincing win, I’m not ready to overreact just yet.
2. Running Back Grades
Emmett Johnson recorded a hat-trick on Saturday, finding the end zone three times to bring his season rushing touchdown total to seven. On 19 touches, he racked up 120 all-purpose yards and provided Nebraska with a much-needed spark on several key drives. By all accounts, he was the Huskers’ offensive player of the week, an encouraging sign given how much the team struggled to run the ball just two weeks ago.
Johnson ripped off three runs of 10-plus yards, with over 60% of his rushing total coming after contact. That’s been a theme all season: his ability to make defenders miss or power through them for extra yardage. Averaging 6.4 yards per carry in this game only underscored his breakout day. If he can sustain that kind of efficiency, the Huskers’ ground game will be in good shape down the stretch.
3. Wide Receiver Grades
After several stalled drives, Jacory Barney Jr.’s 45-yard reception in the third quarter provided the spark Nebraska needed in a game that felt stuck in neutral for far too long. Soon after, Nyziah Hunter’s 59-yard touchdown, the longest play of the game for either team, blew it open. Hunter finished with four catches on six targets and led the Huskers in receiving yards for the second time this season, the first coming in the win over Cincinnati.
Even in an underwhelming day through the air, Barney and Hunter delivered the kind of timely plays that swing games. Saturday’s contest marked Nebraska’s lowest passing yardage total of 2025, but it was encouraging to see multiple players step up in crucial moments. With presumed No. 1 option Dane Key largely bottled up for the second straight week, Nebraska still found ways to move the ball when it mattered. The same cannot be said for many past Nebraska teams.
4. Tight End/Fullback Grades
Nebraska’s tight ends were largely taken out of the equation on Saturday, combining for just three receptions and nine total yards, making the game their least productive outing of the season to this point. While his biggest moment didn’t come on offense, Carter Nelson scored his first touchdown of 2025 by recovering a blocked punt in the first quarter. The game also marked Nelson’s fifth appearance this season, officially ruling out the possibility of a redshirt year.
5. Offensive Line Grades
Nebraska’s offensive line graded well in run blocking, and that’s about the only positive note for the group. When you strip away quarterback sacks, the Huskers’ backfield totaled 105 rushing yards on 18 carries, a respectable 5.8 yards per rush. Still, 105 yards on the ground won’t be enough to sustain success reliably throughout the season.
Pass protection continues to be the glaring issue. The line has allowed 12 sacks over the past two games, marking its worst two-game stretch in recent memory. On the bright side, Nebraska finally fielded a consistent unit for all offensive snaps, with Pritchett and Gottula holding down the tackle spots. That stability could prove valuable as conference play continues. For now, the line remains something the Huskers must win in spite of, though it did just enough to help the offense put up 31 points, a mark Nebraska reached only once in league play last season.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.