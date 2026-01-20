Nebraska Extends Offer to Rising 3-Star Oklahoma Safety

Nebraska’s push to strengthen its future secondary took another step forward with an offer to three-star Oklahoma safety Kailib Dillard, a fast-rising defender whose blend of range, physicality, and football IQ has caught the attention of Power Four staffs across the region.

Head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Rob Aurich have made it clear they want more versatility on the back end, and Dillard fits that blueprint, an instinctive playmaker who closes space in a hurry and brings a confident edge to the field. With this offer, the Huskers officially enter a competitive race for one of Oklahoma’s most intriguing defensive prospects.

Dillard also carries a meaningful family connection to Nebraska. He’s the nephew of former Husker linebacker Phillip Dillard, a 2009 Second-Team All-Big 12 selection and winner of the prestigious Tom Novak Award, given to the player who best embodies perseverance and determination. Phillip was known for his toughness, leadership, and late-career breakout in Lincoln, and that legacy adds another layer of intrigue to Kailib’s recruitment.

For Nebraska, the offer isn’t just about adding a versatile safety. It’s a chance to reconnect with a family that has already left its mark on the program.

The Jenks, Oklahoma, standout is a 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back in the 2027 class, emerging as one of the more intriguing young prospects in Oklahoma. Rated an 86 by 247Sports, he sits as the No. 73 safety nationally and continues to build momentum with his athleticism, range, and playmaking instincts. Dillard’s growth at Jenks High School has already put him firmly on the radar of college programs as he develops into a versatile presence on the back end.

Dillard put together an impressive junior campaign at Jenks High School, showcasing his ball‑hawking instincts and ability to impact games in multiple ways. He finished the season with five interceptions, consistently jumping routes and disrupting passing lanes, while adding four pass breakups to round out his coverage production. Dillard also forced one fumble, flashing the physicality and awareness that make him a versatile playmaker on the back end of the Trojans’ defense.

Dillard didn’t just flash on defense. While lining up at wide receiver for the first time, he erupted for 71 receptions, 1,250 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns, showcasing natural playmaking ability and a smooth transition to the other side of the ball. His blend of speed, body control, and after‑catch instincts made him one of Jenks’ most dangerous weapons, proving he’s far more than just a defensive standout.

The Oklahoma native brings the kind of versatility and playmaking punch that fits perfectly with what Nebraska is building on both sides of the ball. Defensively, his range, instincts, and ball production align seamlessly with Aurich's vision for a secondary built on speed and disruption. Offensively, his explosive debut at wide receiver shows he’s a natural athlete who can change games with the ball in his hands.

Whether he’s locking down the back end or adding dynamic depth in the skill room, Dillard offers the Huskers a high-ceiling, multi‑tool prospect who elevates the roster the moment he steps on campus.

