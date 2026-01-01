PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 44-22 Bowl Loss Against Utah: Defense

Nebraska football had 33 days to prepare between a 24-point loss to Iowa to end the regular season and the kickoff of the Las Vegas Bowl against Utah, and what occurred on New Year's Eve made it look like it didn't help.

What started off as a promising game, at least in terms of the Huskers' ability to continue scoring with the Utes, turned out to be a track meet in which Nebraska couldn't keep pace. Make no mistake, this was not entirely on the offense. In fact, far from it. But the Huskers will need to take a long look in the mirror over the coming months in order to fix the issues that plagued this team in 2025.

You can't have a limited offense paired with a defense that didn't perform exceptionally well at anything over the final three games of the season. And as sad as that sounds, that's the reality Nebraska fans have lived through over the last six weeks. While optimism is as low as it has been in some time, the all-mighty transfer portal window is opening in under 24 hours from now, and if Utah can turn its program around in one off-season, there's no reason the Huskers shouldn't be able to do so as well.

But before the belief gets reinjected into a fanbase that's on a spiral, here's a look at the final snap counts and grades of every Nebraska defender who was on the field in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl yesterday afternoon, courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Defensive Line Grades

Player Year Snaps Run Defense Pass Rush Tackling Coverage Overall Riley Van Poppel So. 59 70.1 64 72.4 - 70.3 Elijah Jeudy Sr. 45 68.1 54.6 71.9 - 64.8 Cam Lenhardt Jr. 44 67.1 58.9 74.9 - 65.9 Keona Davis So. 42 69.2 57.9 63.9 - 66.6 Kade Pietrzak Fr. 32 63.6 53.4 74.6 - 58.9 Sua Lefotu So. 29 63.6 56.3 69.7 - 61.1 Williams Nwaneri RFr. 24 46.9 59.2 - - 49.8 Dylan Parrott Jr. 13 69.6 57.6 72.2 - 68.5 David Hoffken RFr. 5 60.2 59.7 - - 60.8 Ashton Murphy RFr. 4 68.6 - 70.2 - 72.7 Gabe Moore So. 4 60.4 60 - - 62.1 Mason Goldman So. 4 59.6 - 69.7 - 59.6

Before complete schematic changes are made over the coming months, after the addition of new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, Nebraska took advantage of expanding its defensive rotation on the line of scrimmage against the Utes. 12 different defensive linemen saw action in various roles, with nine of those players listed as underclassmen this fall.

They're young, no doubt, but it's hard to sell reason for optimism with what just occurred. Yes, the Huskers were overmatched against a borderline playoff team. However, Nebraska managed to allow the most yards from scrimmage they have all year, seemingly without much resistance.

Not only did the Huskers' defensive line generate just 1.5 sacks, but they also were partly responsible for letting the Utes account for 225 rushing yards on 45 carries. The run defense has been shaky at best all season long, and it comes as no surprise, but the Las Vegas Bowl pointed out that even the strength of Nebraska's defense, its coverage, is handicapped when bodies are committed to stopping the run.

Matt Rhule and Aurich will need to address the defensive line room first and foremost in order to compete against competent teams next fall.

Linebacker Grades

Player Year Snaps Run Defense Pass Rush Tackling Coverage Overall Vincent Shavers So. 67 60.2 67.1 74.1 65.5 65.1 Marques Watson-Trent Sr. 56 59 55.3 49.8 56.4 56.6 Javin Wright Sr. 45 65.4 65.6 45 56.5 63 Jacob Bower So. 6 71 59.2 73.6 60.4 72.1 Jordan Ochoa RFr. 4 63.5 - - - 69.1 Maverick Noonan So. 4 47.1 - 18.2 - 42.3 Willis McGahee So. 3 60 59.2 - 60 59.4

Wednesday marked the end of several Huskers' collegiate careers, including seventh-year senior Javin Wright. His three tackles in the bowl game bring his season total to a team-leading 86 for the year. Though his role was somewhat reduced in this game, Nebraska is undoubtedly going to miss his production in 2026. He capped his career with 1.5 sacks as well.

Vincent Shavers, who announced his intentions to be back in Lincoln next fall shortly after the bowl game came to an end, led all linebackers in snaps and tackles. With a career-high 67 snaps played, Shavers added nine tackles to his season total and will easily be the Huskers' most experienced linebacker next fall.

Marques Watson-Trent also saw his collegiate career come to an end following the loss. His 45 snaps were a season-high for him in the scarlet and cream, and he finished his career with an astounding 404 total tackles, placing him near the top in college football history for the stat.

Defensive Back Grades

Player Year Snaps Run Defense Pass Rush Tackling Coverage Overall Donovan Jones RFr. 58 37.2 - 26.4 63.7 54.2 Ceyair Wright Sr. 58 51 - 80.9 58.5 56.2 Andrew Marshall Jr. 56 66.6 - 80.7 59.6 61.5 Caleb Benning RFr. 43 52.6 - 70 60.3 52.7 Justyn Rhett So. 37 74 - 84 41.6 53.9 Marques Buford Sr. 36 84.1 59.1 84.1 66.5 74.9 Rex Guthrie RFr. 30 53.9 - 29.4 48.8 48.9 Amare Sanders RFr. 16 61.6 - - 54.2 55.4 Jamir Conn Jr. 10 61 46.5 27 61.6 54.6 Jeremiah Charles So, 9 66.6 - 73.5 63 68.7 Derek Branch Sr. 4 63.9 - 74.8 - 65.8

Donovan Jones and Andrew Marshall continued to see an extended runway in snap counts to round out the year. Both players have eligibility remaining and assuming they're back in Lincoln next season, will look to be day one starters in September. Jones struggled in pass coverage as well as in bringing defenders down. On the day, he led the team with five missed tackles against Utah.

While the late notice of senior safety DeShon Singleton being a scratch for the bowl game meant that Justyn Rhett was going to step in, his game was cut short due to an injury. He was able to record a career-high 37 snaps before his season came to an end.

Marques Buford was yet another Husker who played in his final collegiate game. His 36 snaps against the Utes were one shy of his total from the previous six contests combined. In his role, Buford managed to score a team-high tackling and coverage grade. In 2025, Buford was voted a captain by his fellow teammates, and all of whom were voted so will no longer be with the team next fall.

