2027 Top-Ranking Linebacker Sets Official Visit to Nebraska

Nebraska’s recruiting momentum took another meaningful step forward as elite 2027 linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. locked in an official visit to Lincoln, giving the Huskers a shot at one of the most complete defensive prospects in the class. Lockley Jr., already regarded as a national name with high-end athletic traits and advanced instincts, has been a priority for the staff, and securing a visit date underscores just how firmly Nebraska has positioned itself in his recruitment.

The Cornhuskers scored a significant win on the 2027 recruiting trail as Lockley Jr, a 92.14-rated prospect in the 247Sports Composite, locked in an official visit to Lincoln for June 12, 2026. Ranked No. 222 nationally, the No. 13 linebacker, and one of Pennsylvania’s most coveted defenders (No. 8), Lockley Jr. brings the type of athletic profile and instincts that fit seamlessly into the Huskers’ evolving defensive identity.

Securing a date with a top‑tier regional talent underscores Nebraska’s growing traction with high‑end defensive prospects and positions the staff to make a strong impression before the rest of his summer slate unfolds. Nebraska has officially entered a crowded national race, joining Alabama, Duke, Oregon, and Penn State, who also scheduled official visits in pursuit of the 2027 linebacker.

Full Junior Yr Highlights!



American Heritage (FL)

Dematha Catholic (MD)

St Frances Academy (MD)

Good Counsel (MD)

Father Judge

LaSalle College High School x2

Roman Catholic

Monsignor Bonner

Cardinal O’Hara @T_Roken @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @SWiltfong_ @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/TBO6XUSgyU — Brandon “Baby” Lockley, Jr (@BrandonLockley_) December 6, 2025

Nebraska’s pursuit of the Philadelphia native isn’t just about adding a blue‑chip athlete. It’s about finding a defender who mirrors exactly what defensive coordinator Rob Aurich wants his defense to become. With Lockley Jr. now locked in for an official visit, the Huskers have a real opportunity to show him how seamlessly his skill set aligns with the identity Aurich is building in Lincoln.

Aurich’s system thrives on linebackers who can erase space, diagnose quickly, and stay on the field for all three downs. His combination of length, range, and closing burst makes him a natural fit for the hybrid responsibilities Nebraska places on its second‑level defenders. He’s the type of linebacker who can stack and shed in the box, scrape sideline to sideline, and still hold up in coverage, traits that have become non‑negotiable in Aurich’s scheme.

What stands out most is how his instincts pair with Aurich’s emphasis on anticipation and discipline. Lockley Jr. plays with a natural feel for blocking schemes and route concepts, allowing him to trigger downhill without hesitation or drift into passing lanes with purpose. Nebraska’s defense asks its linebackers to be problem‑solvers, not just athletes, and Lockley Jr.’s tape shows a player who processes at a high level for his age.

Top 2027 LBs to Know in PA🎯



More names to know here: https://t.co/3jLrFmlsJl pic.twitter.com/MDd27EOFyk — RallyPreps (@RallyPreps) January 12, 2026

If the Huskers can land him, Lockley Jr. projects as the type of defender who elevates the entire structure of the unit. He brings the athletic ceiling to grow into a multi‑year starter and the instincts to contribute early, especially in sub‑packages where Aurich leans on speed and coverage reliability. For a Nebraska defense intent on stacking high‑IQ, high‑motor playmakers, Lockley Jr. represents an ideal long‑term fit.

With his June visit on the books, Nebraska now has a crucial window to show him how his strengths translate directly into Aurich’s vision, and why Lincoln could be the place where his development reaches its full potential.

