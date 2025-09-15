PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 59–7 Win Over Houston Christian: Defense
After allowing just 335 total yards and seven points across the last two games, Nebraska’s defense got some much-needed time under tension ahead of Big Ten play. For the youngest roster in the conference, these early reps have been about development as much as results.
On Saturday, 48 different defenders saw the field against Houston Christian, giving us the clearest picture yet of how the depth chart is shaping up, with a few surprising names flashing early. With that in mind, using Pro Football Focus (PFF), here are the final grades and snap counts for every defensive player who saw the field in the 59–7 win.
1. Defensive Line Grades
After a breakout performance last week that included Nebraska’s first defensive score of 2025, Kade Pietrzak once again led all defensive linemen in snaps against Houston Christian. Junior Cam Lenhardt and sophomore Riley Van Poppel both earned 90+ overall grades, topping the defense in Saturday’s win.
Five-star freshman Williams Nwaneri continues to make steady progress, finishing with an 89.9 grade and adding Nebraska's first defensive touchdown since last November. After that, the defensive front continued to rotate heavily, with no player logging more than 14 snaps.
As the nonconference slate wraps, players like Van Poppel are beginning to flash the kind of impact that wins tight Big Ten games. This group has sharpened its edges, but the biggest test of the season now looms.
2. Linebacker Grades
True freshman Dawson Merritt continues to impress, leading the unit in snaps for the second straight week while also posting the highest tackling grade among linebackers. Sophomores Vincent Shavers and Willis McGahee IV followed closely behind in playing time, giving Nebraska’s young core more valuable reps as their development continues.
Senior Michael Booker logged a career-high 23 snaps, while Dasan McCullough led the group with a 77.5 overall grade. Collectively, the linebackers helped hold Houston Christian to just 160 yards of offense, consistently cleaning up plays and limiting big gains.
It was another steady outing for the group, and with Big Ten play on deck, these live-game reps could prove critical in preparing the unit for the step up in competition.
3. Defensive Back Grades
For the third straight week, Nebraska’s secondary held an opponent under 100 passing yards, making it clear this unit is the strength of the defense. Regardless of opponent, that consistency is worth noting, and it allowed the starters to hand over reps to younger teammates early in the game.
Rex Guthrie is quickly becoming a fan favorite, as his growth continues to show week by week. He led the defense with six tackles, earned the highest tackling grade on the team, and logged 38 snaps that should only accelerate his development. With senior Malcolm Hartzog sidelined, Jamir Conn stepped up with extended snaps and finished with the top overall grade among defensive backs.
Overall, this group is veteran, disciplined, and has yet to allow a passing touchdown all season. Their streak of holding opponents under 100 yards through the air will be tested this week, but the secondary has already proven itself as the most reliable unit on the roster. If they continue to limit explosive plays while contributing in run support, Nebraska’s defense may be more complete than many expected, and the coaching knowledge of John Butler, Phil Snow, and Addison Williams will be a large contributing factor in that result.
