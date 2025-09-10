PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 68–0 Win Over Akron: Defense
The Nebraska defense pitched it's first shutout since the 2009 Holliday Bowl against the Akron Zips last Saturday.
While seemingly not a lot went wrong, how did each player grade out on their respective snap counts? From Pro Football Focus (PFF), here are the final grades and snap counts for every defensive player who saw the field against the Zips.
1. Defensive Line Grades
Williams Nwaneri continues to show the trust he's earned by the coaching staff in his short time at Nebraska, logging the most snaps of any Nebraska defensive lineman in Saturday’s win. Right behind him was true freshman Kade Pietrzak, who saw a 23-snap increase from the season opener and delivered the unit’s biggest highlight, a first-quarter safety that set the tone for what was to become a long night for the Akron offense.
Despite being listed as questionable, Gabe Moore made an impact in limited action, earning the highest overall PFF grade of the group on just 13 snaps. If he can stay healthy, his presence could provide valuable depth in the trenches as the season goes on. Ashton Murphy recorded Nebraska’s first sack of the season, while Sua Lefotu and Jordan Ochoa combined for another later in the game. Collectively, the defensive line helped hold Akron to just 113 rushing yards and helped keep the opposing passing attack under 100 yards for the second straight week, something of a rarity in today's era of college football.
2. Linebacker Grades
Dasan McCullough showed flashes of the talent that once earned him Freshman All-American honors, leading the Huskers with two quarterback pressures and a sack that was unfortunately wiped away by a facemask penalty. True freshman Dawson Merritt was the surprise of the night, tying seventh-year senior Javin Wright for the most snaps at 28. Willis McGahee added a highlight with a tackle for loss in his 17 snaps, while Marques Watson-Trent bounced back from a quiet debut to post the highest grade among linebackers at 78.2.
In total, 18 different linebackers saw the field for Nebraska, underscoring the depth and rotation within the unit. Collectively, the group played a key role in holding Akron to just 113 rushing yards and showcased the ability of multiple players to step in and deliver when called upon.
3. Defensive Back Grades
Nebraska’s defensive backs turned in another strong performance in coverage, marking their second straight game holding an opponent under 100 passing yards. Junior Jamir Conn led the unit with 39 snaps, tallying two tackles and a half tackle for loss. Redshirt freshmen Caleb Benning and Donovan Jones continued to shine, each earning solid coverage grades that reinforce their early promise in Lincoln. The standout of the night, however, was Georgia transfer Justyn Rhett, who posted the group’s highest overall grade at 83.8 while contributing two tackles and a half tackle for loss after not seeing the field in the season opener at all.
In total, 14 defensive backs saw action, and the unit showed little drop-off in production, regardless of who was on the field. Limiting Akron to just 62 passing yards on 23 attempts (2.7 yards per attempt) was a collective effort that underscored both depth and discipline. As they prepare for Houston Christian, the secondary has a chance to extend its streak to three straight games of holding opponents under 100 yards through the air, a challenge that will only grow as the season wears on.
