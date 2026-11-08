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How Every Nebraska Defender Graded Out Against Illinois on PFF

Arguably Nebraska's worst defensive performance of the year led to the Huskers suffering their biggest loss of 2026.
Trevor Tarr|
Illinois' Collin Dixon makes a catch against Andrew Marshall during the second half.
Illinois' Collin Dixon makes a catch against Andrew Marshall during the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Nebraska CornhuskersIllinois Fighting IlliniRutgers Scarlet Knights


Nebraska's defense looked vulnerable for the first time all season.

Sure, the Blackshirts had surrendered some big plays in previous games, but the overarching takeaway heading into Week 10 was that NU clearly had one of the better defenses in college football. Illinois gave Husker fans reason to second-guess just how good this unit really is, totaling 24 points, the most the Big Red have allowed all season.

In total, 23 Nebraska defenders saw the field in Champaign during the Huskers' 24-13 loss Friday night. Here are their final snap counts and grades. (Go here for the offensive grades.)

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

Whittington

3rd

49

57.6

28.5

72.7

59.3

66.6

Nwaneri

3rd

43

70.0

71.5

66.5

-

71.7

Lenhardt

4th

43

65.9

77.4

66.5

48.1

61.4

Stoudmire

6th

33

55.7

22.7

61.7

-

58.1

Van Poppel

4th

27

63.8

-

55.9

-

60.6

Pietrzak

2nd

26

62.8

-

58.5

60.0

61.6

Ochoa

3rd

21

61.0

71.1

71.3

61.3

71.8

Goldman

4th

12

60.0

-

55.0

59.9

55.2

Terry

2nd

10

59.8

69.7

66.5

-

65.0

Berymon

1st

1

-

-

-

-

-

Jones

2nd

1

-

-

-

-

-

Hoffken

3rd

1

-

-

-

-

-

Defensive Line

The Huskers generated 21 pressures Friday night, with the defensive line accounting for 16 of them. Additionally, the group was credited with both of NU's sacks (Cam Lenhardt and Jordan Ochoa).

Despite being without Anthony Jones for the second consecutive week, Nebraska's defensive line responded well. The Blackshirts held Illinois to 84 rushing yards on 29 attempts, an average of 2.9 yards per carry. Considering the Fighting Illini entered the game averaging more than 164 rushing yards, that was more than enough to have a chance to win. However, it was the plays Illinois made through the air, and on special teams, that proved to be the difference.

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

Shavers

3rd

57

47.2

71.5

57.1

72.6

62.8

Chambliss

4th

31

60.0

76.5

66.5

45.7

50.3

Foster

3rd

30

81.7

80.8

58.3

70.8

81.1

Merritt

2nd

17

57.5

27.4

56.4

37.9

37.2

Linebacker

When Owen Chambliss is off the field, NU's defense suffers. As concerning as that may be, it speaks to how impactful the veteran linebacker has been.

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After Chambliss left the game with an injury, sophomore linebacker Dawson Merritt saw his largest workload since the season opener against Ohio. However, on 17 defensive snaps, Merritt received the lowest overall grade of his collegiate career.

On the other hand, junior linebackers Vincent Shavers and Dexter Foster played very well. Shavers was credited with three quarterback hurries and a team-high seven tackles. Foster played his most snaps since the Maryland game and earned the highest overall grade of any Husker defender.

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

Jones

3rd

67

65.3

78.2

55.6

66.5

66.0

Marshall

4th

67

55.7

67.1

-

54.6

51.6

McDougle

5th

67

51.7

38.3

64.3

61.8

60.0

Benning

3rd

66

75.7

84.4

-

51.1

58.7

Evans

4th

62

50.4

47.4

59.4

65.8

62.8

Odem

1st

5

60.0

-

-

44.5

41.0

Shiggs

3rd

1

-

-

-

-

-

Defensive Backs

Jamir Conn's potential return never occurred. The senior defensive back had been playing at a high level before suffering an injury against Indiana, but despite expectations that he would return Friday night, he never saw the field.

Andrew Marshall was having one heck of a senior season. However, in recent weeks, opposing teams haven't been afraid to target him on passing downs. The Midseason All-American has been targeted 24 times over the last three games, allowing 13 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Nebraska's defensive backs also struggled to bring Illinois' players down. Of the Huskers' nine total missed tackles, five were charged to the secondary. Dwayne McDougle was responsible for three of them.

In total, NU's defensive backs were targeted 25 times against Illinois. The Fighting Illini completed 15 of those passes for 228 yards and three scores. It was a collective struggle from the secondary. Still, I fully expect the group to rebound against Rutgers next week.

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Published
Trevor Tarr
TREVOR TARR

Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.

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