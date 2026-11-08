How Every Nebraska Defender Graded Out Against Illinois on PFF



Nebraska's defense looked vulnerable for the first time all season.



Sure, the Blackshirts had surrendered some big plays in previous games, but the overarching takeaway heading into Week 10 was that NU clearly had one of the better defenses in college football. Illinois gave Husker fans reason to second-guess just how good this unit really is, totaling 24 points, the most the Big Red have allowed all season.

In total, 23 Nebraska defenders saw the field in Champaign during the Huskers' 24-13 loss Friday night. Here are their final snap counts and grades. (Go here for the offensive grades.)

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Whittington 3rd 49 57.6 28.5 72.7 59.3 66.6 Nwaneri 3rd 43 70.0 71.5 66.5 - 71.7 Lenhardt 4th 43 65.9 77.4 66.5 48.1 61.4 Stoudmire 6th 33 55.7 22.7 61.7 - 58.1 Van Poppel 4th 27 63.8 - 55.9 - 60.6 Pietrzak 2nd 26 62.8 - 58.5 60.0 61.6 Ochoa 3rd 21 61.0 71.1 71.3 61.3 71.8 Goldman 4th 12 60.0 - 55.0 59.9 55.2 Terry 2nd 10 59.8 69.7 66.5 - 65.0 Berymon 1st 1 - - - - - Jones 2nd 1 - - - - - Hoffken 3rd 1 - - - - -

Defensive Line

The Huskers generated 21 pressures Friday night, with the defensive line accounting for 16 of them. Additionally, the group was credited with both of NU's sacks (Cam Lenhardt and Jordan Ochoa).

Despite being without Anthony Jones for the second consecutive week, Nebraska's defensive line responded well. The Blackshirts held Illinois to 84 rushing yards on 29 attempts, an average of 2.9 yards per carry. Considering the Fighting Illini entered the game averaging more than 164 rushing yards, that was more than enough to have a chance to win. However, it was the plays Illinois made through the air, and on special teams, that proved to be the difference.

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Shavers 3rd 57 47.2 71.5 57.1 72.6 62.8 Chambliss 4th 31 60.0 76.5 66.5 45.7 50.3 Foster 3rd 30 81.7 80.8 58.3 70.8 81.1 Merritt 2nd 17 57.5 27.4 56.4 37.9 37.2

Linebacker

When Owen Chambliss is off the field, NU's defense suffers. As concerning as that may be, it speaks to how impactful the veteran linebacker has been.

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After Chambliss left the game with an injury, sophomore linebacker Dawson Merritt saw his largest workload since the season opener against Ohio. However, on 17 defensive snaps, Merritt received the lowest overall grade of his collegiate career.

On the other hand, junior linebackers Vincent Shavers and Dexter Foster played very well. Shavers was credited with three quarterback hurries and a team-high seven tackles. Foster played his most snaps since the Maryland game and earned the highest overall grade of any Husker defender.

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Jones 3rd 67 65.3 78.2 55.6 66.5 66.0 Marshall 4th 67 55.7 67.1 - 54.6 51.6 McDougle 5th 67 51.7 38.3 64.3 61.8 60.0 Benning 3rd 66 75.7 84.4 - 51.1 58.7 Evans 4th 62 50.4 47.4 59.4 65.8 62.8 Odem 1st 5 60.0 - - 44.5 41.0 Shiggs 3rd 1 - - - - -

Defensive Backs

Jamir Conn's potential return never occurred. The senior defensive back had been playing at a high level before suffering an injury against Indiana, but despite expectations that he would return Friday night, he never saw the field.

Andrew Marshall was having one heck of a senior season. However, in recent weeks, opposing teams haven't been afraid to target him on passing downs. The Midseason All-American has been targeted 24 times over the last three games, allowing 13 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Nebraska's defensive backs also struggled to bring Illinois' players down. Of the Huskers' nine total missed tackles, five were charged to the secondary. Dwayne McDougle was responsible for three of them.

In total, NU's defensive backs were targeted 25 times against Illinois. The Fighting Illini completed 15 of those passes for 228 yards and three scores. It was a collective struggle from the secondary. Still, I fully expect the group to rebound against Rutgers next week.

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