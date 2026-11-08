How Every Nebraska Defender Graded Out Against Illinois on PFF
Nebraska's defense looked vulnerable for the first time all season.
Sure, the Blackshirts had surrendered some big plays in previous games, but the overarching takeaway heading into Week 10 was that NU clearly had one of the better defenses in college football. Illinois gave Husker fans reason to second-guess just how good this unit really is, totaling 24 points, the most the Big Red have allowed all season.
In total, 23 Nebraska defenders saw the field in Champaign during the Huskers' 24-13 loss Friday night. Here are their final snap counts and grades. (Go here for the offensive grades.)
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Whittington
3rd
49
57.6
28.5
72.7
59.3
66.6
Nwaneri
3rd
43
70.0
71.5
66.5
-
71.7
Lenhardt
4th
43
65.9
77.4
66.5
48.1
61.4
Stoudmire
6th
33
55.7
22.7
61.7
-
58.1
Van Poppel
4th
27
63.8
-
55.9
-
60.6
Pietrzak
2nd
26
62.8
-
58.5
60.0
61.6
Ochoa
3rd
21
61.0
71.1
71.3
61.3
71.8
Goldman
4th
12
60.0
-
55.0
59.9
55.2
Terry
2nd
10
59.8
69.7
66.5
-
65.0
Berymon
1st
1
-
-
-
-
-
Jones
2nd
1
-
-
-
-
-
Hoffken
3rd
1
-
-
-
-
-
Defensive Line
The Huskers generated 21 pressures Friday night, with the defensive line accounting for 16 of them. Additionally, the group was credited with both of NU's sacks (Cam Lenhardt and Jordan Ochoa).
Despite being without Anthony Jones for the second consecutive week, Nebraska's defensive line responded well. The Blackshirts held Illinois to 84 rushing yards on 29 attempts, an average of 2.9 yards per carry. Considering the Fighting Illini entered the game averaging more than 164 rushing yards, that was more than enough to have a chance to win. However, it was the plays Illinois made through the air, and on special teams, that proved to be the difference.
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Shavers
3rd
57
47.2
71.5
57.1
72.6
62.8
Chambliss
4th
31
60.0
76.5
66.5
45.7
50.3
Foster
3rd
30
81.7
80.8
58.3
70.8
81.1
Merritt
2nd
17
57.5
27.4
56.4
37.9
37.2
Linebacker
When Owen Chambliss is off the field, NU's defense suffers. As concerning as that may be, it speaks to how impactful the veteran linebacker has been.
After Chambliss left the game with an injury, sophomore linebacker Dawson Merritt saw his largest workload since the season opener against Ohio. However, on 17 defensive snaps, Merritt received the lowest overall grade of his collegiate career.
On the other hand, junior linebackers Vincent Shavers and Dexter Foster played very well. Shavers was credited with three quarterback hurries and a team-high seven tackles. Foster played his most snaps since the Maryland game and earned the highest overall grade of any Husker defender.
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Jones
3rd
67
65.3
78.2
55.6
66.5
66.0
Marshall
4th
67
55.7
67.1
-
54.6
51.6
McDougle
5th
67
51.7
38.3
64.3
61.8
60.0
Benning
3rd
66
75.7
84.4
-
51.1
58.7
Evans
4th
62
50.4
47.4
59.4
65.8
62.8
Odem
1st
5
60.0
-
-
44.5
41.0
Shiggs
3rd
1
-
-
-
-
-
Defensive Backs
Jamir Conn's potential return never occurred. The senior defensive back had been playing at a high level before suffering an injury against Indiana, but despite expectations that he would return Friday night, he never saw the field.
Andrew Marshall was having one heck of a senior season. However, in recent weeks, opposing teams haven't been afraid to target him on passing downs. The Midseason All-American has been targeted 24 times over the last three games, allowing 13 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Nebraska's defensive backs also struggled to bring Illinois' players down. Of the Huskers' nine total missed tackles, five were charged to the secondary. Dwayne McDougle was responsible for three of them.
In total, NU's defensive backs were targeted 25 times against Illinois. The Fighting Illini completed 15 of those passes for 228 yards and three scores. It was a collective struggle from the secondary. Still, I fully expect the group to rebound against Rutgers next week.
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Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.