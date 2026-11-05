How to Watch Nebraska Football at Illinois with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

For the Nebraska football team, loss and disappointment seem to lurk around every corner.

Just when the Husker fanbase thought this year's squad could be different than previous campaigns, the gut punches kept landing. From leading 7-3 to trailing 17-7 in the span of 15 seconds within the last two minutes of the fourth quarter, Nebraska sunk to new levels under Head Coach Matt Rhule after the defeat to Washington.

That's what makes this short-week contest against Illinois all the more pivotal for Rhule and the Cornhuskers, who are in danger of dropping their fourth straight game after starting the season 5-0. Here's all you need to know for Friday night.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (5-3, 2-3 B1G) vs. Illinois (5-3, 3-2 B1G)

Nebraska (5-3, 2-3 B1G) vs. Illinois (5-3, 3-2 B1G) When: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.

Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill. Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT Watch: FOX

FOX Line: Nebraska (-4.5) | O/U: 50.5 (FanDuel)

Nebraska (-4.5) | O/U: 50.5 (FanDuel) TV Crew: Jack Kizer (PxP), Mark Helfrich (Analyst)

Jack Kizer (PxP), Mark Helfrich (Analyst) Radio Crew: Kyle Crooks (PxP), Jeremiah Sirles (Analyst), Jessica Coody (Sideline)

Kyle Crooks (PxP), Jeremiah Sirles (Analyst), Jessica Coody (Sideline) Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates How to Sync Husker Radio with TV Broadcast

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema enters Friday sitting at 42-29 with the Fighting Illini, including 3-1 versus Nebraska. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois Scout

Head Coach

Bret Bielema | 6th Season at Illinois; 18th as Head Coach

42-29 (.592) at Illinois; 138-87 (.613) as Head Coach

3x Big Ten Championships, 13x Bowl Games

1x B1G Coach OTY (2006)

Previous Head Coach at Arkansas & Wisconsin

Previous assistant at New York Giants, New England Patriots, Wisconsin, Kansas State & Iowa

2025 Finish

W, 30-28 vs. Tennessee in Music City Bowl

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 9-4 (5-4 B1G, T-7th)

9-4 (5-4 B1G, T-7th) All-B1G: 2x First Team, 1x Third Team, 11x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 14-7-1

Sept. 20, 2024, last matchup; 31-24 (OT) Illinois

Collin Dixon is a dangerous weapon for Illinois with 10 touchdown catches, which ranks second in the Big Ten. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Aidan Laughery | RB | R-Sr. | After nine games and three starts in 2025, Laughery has a career-high 560 yards through eight games this season as the feature back.

Collin Dixon | WR | R-Jr. | The former three-star recruit ranks second in the Big Ten with 10 touchdown receptions and third with 781 receiving yards.

Hudson Clement | WR | R-Sr. | The second-year transfer from West Virginia brings lots of experience at wideout and owns 453 receiving yards so far this season.

Matthew Bailey | LB | Gr. | The two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention is a team captain and leads the Illini with 55 tackles while adding a pick, one sack and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Juice Clarke | DB | Sr. | Enters Week 10 tied for the Big Ten lead with nine PBUs, which also ranks sixth nationally, and ranks fourth on Illinois with 40 total tackles.

James Kreutz | LB | Gr. | A new starter in 2026, Kreutz is second on the Illini with 50 tackles, plus one sack and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Katin Houser | QB | R-Sr. | The East Carolina transfer is in his final year of eligibility and recently returned from an injury that kept him out for three weeks. Totaled 223 yards with one touchdown and one interception against Maryland in his first action since Week 6.

Ty Robinson | WR | Gr. | Transferred from Ball State to spend his final college season in Champaign. The 6-foot-4 receiver has three touchdown catches this season.

Christian Martin | OL | R-Jr. | Joined the Fighting Illini over the offseason after allowing just two sacks across 490 passing snaps in his first season starting at Colorado State.

Maika Matelau | OL | Soph. | Ranked the No. 1 junior college interior lineman out of Mt. San Antonio College and turned down multiple Power Four honors to join Illinois.

Jake Renfro | OL | R-Sr. | Named first-team All-AAC in 2021 for College Football Playoff participant Cincinnati before transferring to Wisconsin, where he dealt with a rash of injuries. Joined Illinois for his final collegiate season.

Ean Rhea | LB | Gr. | Moved up to the Division I level after being named an AP Division II First Team All-American at Emory & Henry while he tallied 17.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

Will Holmes | DL | Jr. | The Utah State transfer has become an impact disrupter on the defensive line. The Michigan native ranks sixth in the conference with 26 total pressures and is tied for the team lead with 3.5 TFLs.

Illinois’ Katin Houser threw for 223 yards with one touchdown and one interception in his return from injury last week. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Departures

Gabe Jacas | DL | Draft | Second-round NFL draft pick after leading the Big Ten with 11.0 sacks in 2025, and finished his career as a three-time All-Big Ten honoree, which includes a first-team honor in 2025.

J.C. Davis | OL | Draft | Ended his college career with 49 consecutive starts and earned All-Big. Ten First Team honors before going in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Miles Scott | DB | Draft | Compiled 64 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and four pass breakups while being named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Luke Altmyer | QB | Graduated | The former Ole Miss transfer became one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Illinois history by tallying career totals of 7,607 passing yards, 57 touchdown passes, and 23 wins.

Hank Beatty | WR | Graduated | Named All-Big Ten Third Team after ranking third in the Big Ten in receptions (64), fourth in receiving yards (826), and 11th in all-purpose yards (1,080).

Outlook

Coming off back-to-back seasons that saw a combined 19 wins and seven losses, Illinois and head coach Bret Bielema were on stable footing entering the 2026 season. The Fighting Illini faced a tough outlook after having to replace so much talent following the two standout campaigns. Ending his career as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Illinois history, Luke Altmyer and leading receiver Hank Beatty each exhausted their eligibility. Homegrown recruit Gabe Jacas grew into a star and became a second-round NFL draft pick after leading the Big Ten with 11.0 sacks in 2025. Plus, long-time starting guard J.C. headlined the loss of an experienced offensive line.

That meant extra spending for Bielema and the Fighting Illini in the portal over the offseason. That resulted in the choice of East Carolina transfer Katin Houser to lead the Illinois offense in his final college season. He was playing around average before missing a few weeks due to injury and made his return last week versus Maryland. Ball State transfer Ty Robinson has proven to be the team's biggest red zone threat with a team-leading three touchdown catches. However, returner Collin Dixon has performed like one of the best receivers in the Big Ten. He's second with 10 touchdowns and third with 781 receiving yards.

The offensive line had to replace most of its starters from 2025, which has seen a mix of returners and transfers to fill the holes. Leading the newcomers is Colorado State transfer Christian Martin and top JUCO recruit Maika Matelau. Jake Renfro was an all-conference performer with Cincinnati when he helped the Bearcats to the 2021 College Football Playoff. He struggled through lingering injuries at Wisconsin before joining the Illini for his final college season.

Former Montana head coach Bobby Hauck was fired as Illinois defensive coordinator only four games into the 2026 season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense — which fired its defensive coordinator, Bobby Hauck, four games into the season — is led by a batch of returners. That's highlighted by leading tackler Matthew Bailey (55) and defensive back Juice Clark, who's top ten nationally with nine pass breakups. Ean Rhea leads the Illini with two sacks and three tackles for loss after becoming a Division II All-American at Emory & Henry last season. Plus, Utah State transfer Will Holmes leads the defensive line with a team-high 3.5 tackles for loss and 26 pressures.

Overall, the stats lean towards Nebraska, but this seems to be an argument of mentality for this Cornhuskers now — not the talent they recruited and paid to win. Illinois ranks ninth in scoring offense and 14th in scoring defense among Big Ten teams, so neither unit should scare NU. Illinois is second-to-last in the Big Ten with 240.8 yards per game allowed, so a pass-heavy game plan could once again be the tactic from offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.

Realistically, Nebraska should be undefeated, and this is once again a game they should win, but with a short week after such a devastating defeat, it's hard to be confident about choosing the Huskers. That's why I'm going with Bielema, who owns a career 5-2 record against NU.

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