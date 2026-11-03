'Ultimately, That's My Call': Nebraska DC Rob Aurich Addresses Washington's Go-Ahead Touchdown



How can you not love this guy?



Rob Aurich, Nebraska's first-year defensive coordinator, has put together the nation'seighth-ranked defensive unit. The Blackshirts are allowing just 270.8 yards and 15.6 points per game. That should be good enough to be 8-0, but the Big Red instead find themselves at 5-3 (2-3 Big Ten).

Rather than shift the blame, Aurich took responsibility for NU's most recent fourth-quarter collapse. The aspiring Broyles Award-caliber assistant coach discussed the Huskers' 17-10 loss to Washington and previewed their upcoming matchup with Illinois. Here are the biggest takeaways from his time at the mic on Tuesday.

Chris Lawson celebrates after scoring Washington's go-ahead touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Washington's lone touchdown drive of the game, a 12-play, 81-yard possession that took just 2:59 off the clock, the Huskies overcame several situations that would've won Nebraska the game. The first came when Demond Williams scrambled for 17 yards on third-and-15 to move the chains. However, that wasn't even the most gut-wrenching play of the drive.

Seven plays later, Washington faced fourth-and-18 after taking two sacks in a span of three plays. The Huskies faced long odds yet somehow found a way to convert once again. Two plays later, Washington scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass after NU made a controversial defensive call. The Blackshirts sent their best cover corner, Andrew Marshall, who was named a midseason All-American by On3 and Sports Illustrated, on a blitz. UW took advantage, finding the receiver Marshall would have otherwise been responsible for covering to score the go-ahead touchdown.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he was the one who recommended the call. Even so, Aurich took responsibility and praised the opponent for executing in the biggest moment of the game.

“I think it’s a pretty standard operation that you have strategy conversations with the head coach about what you want to get to next,” Aurich said. “And a lot of times that happens in between drives. That one happened — at no point in our history so far has he ever been like, ‘Call this’. That’s not the conversation.”

“But we talked about, like, ‘Hey, this could be something good to get to here’, to take away the zone access to the field and still heat up the quarterback, because (Demond Williams) was a dynamic runner… We were trying to get the ball out of his hands, because the longer he has the ball in his hands, the more efficient he’s been as a player his whole career… It was a suggestion conversation that we had, but ultimately that’s my call. I love Coach, but I’m the one that says it into the headset.”

Rob Aurich during his time at San Diego State. | San Diego State Athletics

Success has followed Aurich everywhere throughout his coaching career, and he's now experiencing it in the Big Ten. It's hard to criticize his work this fall. Yet the first-year defensive coordinator isn't going to criticize Washington, either. He commended the Huskies for making those game-winning plays.

“I’ll tip my hat; it was an incredible throw,” he said regarding the fourth-and-18. “It was an incredible catch; kudos to them for making a play in a moment like that. I think it’s a decision on fourth-and-18 against that type of quarterback that I feel really comfortable with.”

“There’s been about 40 or 42 fourth-and-15 to -20’s in Big Ten play and SEC play over the last three years,” he continued. “There’s been nine conversions. Seven of those nine conversions were against a soft zone with a three or four man rush where the quarterback scrambles around and gets the ball out and layers a zone defender. So, we made that decision thinking we needed to force the ball out of his hand… We felt really comfortable with the decision; the kid made a play.”

Herbie Husker watches the Scarlett Dance Team during a timeout in the third quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Husker Nation wasn't on the field making tackles or picking up first downs, the home crowd made life difficult for Washington's offense all night. The noise generated by Nebraska fans helped force the Huskies into six false starts.

“So much credit. Dude, Memorial Stadium is incredible,” he said. “It’s an absolutely incredible experience to coach it; to play in. You know, I didn't grow up in Nebraska, so like, you hear about it. But what that environment is, is truly a treasure of college football.”

“I love the passion of our fans. I love the expectations. I love their standard for what they’re looking for,” he continued. “Don’t change. Don’t change… I don’t want to coach for a fan base that isn’t passionate about what this needs to be.”

Donovan Jones and Kade Pietrzak celebrate after a sack against North Dakota. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska will have an opportunity to move closer to where Aurich wants the program to be with a win Friday night against Illinois. He knows the Huskers will face a capable rushing attack.

“It’s not flashy, but it’s consistent,” Aurich said. “They’re really dialed in to what they’re trying to do. They have different backs with different strengths. No. 21 really gets vertical in their duo game. They have a big back in No. 23; I think that kid is a freshman. They used a new kid last week who broke a big run in an unbalanced formation against Maryland.”

“They have three talented backs, and I think they all do a good job of always gaining positive yardage,” Aurich continued. “They kind of wear you down a little bit. Now, I think we have a tremendous plan for them in the way we’re going to get after their run game, but I think they’ve been really consistent with their approach.”

Friday Night Football 🏈



🗓️ 11.06.26

⏰ 7:00 PM CT

🏟️ Gies Memorial Stadium vs Illinois

📺 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/RQMJROBPez — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) November 2, 2026

Defensively, Nebraska has been consistent, too. The rest of the team will need to find a way to follow suit on Friday night.

The Big Red will kick off against Illinois at 7 p.m. Central. For those unable to make the trip, the game will be televised by FOX.

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