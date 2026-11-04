Jamir Conn, Gunnar Gottula Headline Nebraska's Tuesday Availability Report Ahead of Illinois Matchup

For Nebraska, it's all hands on deck.

After suffering three consecutive losses, each heartbreaking in its own way, the Huskers need all the help they can get to come away with a victory against the Fighting Illini on Friday night. Both programs enter the matchup with 5-3 records, although Illinois sits one game ahead of NU in the Big Ten standings.

A pair of key, starting-caliber players headline the Big Red's initial availability report released Tuesday. Here's where they stand and what their potential return could mean.

Jamir Conn brings down an Ohio Bobcats wide receiver. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior safety Jamir Conn started each of Nebraska's first six games, totaling 26 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks. By all accounts, he was one of the most productive defenders on the team, consistently making plays that helped the Huskers win games.

Conn suffered an injury early in the second half against Indiana on Oct. 10, forcing junior defensive back Caleb Benning into a larger role. Although Benning struggled against the Hoosiers, he earned starts in the next two games and played well. The Husker legacy played 73 snaps against Oregon in Eugene, earning a team-high overall PFF grade of 84.2. He followed that up with another team-high mark, recording a 76.8 overall grade on 67 defensive snaps against Washington.

Regarding Conn's availability for Friday's game, defensive coordinator Rob Aurich said Tuesday, "He was at practice this week." However, he also noted that the senior has to "go through a couple more check marks" before returning to the field. Aurich finished by saying, "When we do get him back, he'll be welcomed."

Conn is listed as questionable ahead of Nebraska's matchup with Illinois.

Gunnar Gottula celebrates with a teammate after a Husker touchdown in the 2024 Pustripe Bowl | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Swiss Army knife of Nebraska's offensive line, Gunnar Gottula, would be a welcome addition, too. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder started the Huskers' first seven games before suffering a head injury against Oregon. Gottula missed the Washington game, presumably because he had not cleared concussion protocol. However, his upgrade to questionable on Tuesday offers reason for optimism about his potential return.

Regardless of whether he starts, NU's protection unit could use him in whatever role he's capable of filling Friday night. Against Washington, the Huskers' starting lineup of Elijah Pritchett, Paul Mubenga, Justin Evans, Brendan Black, and Tree Babalade were the only offensive linemen to see action the entire game. Each of those players played 77 offensive snaps.

If Gottula is cleared to play, I'd expect him to see the field in Champaign. Of course, Nebraska's staff will want to approach his injury with caution, but there's little doubt the Huskers could benefit from having him back. Gottula has played 362 offensive snaps this season, surrendering just one sack and four quarterback hurries, according to PFF.

Nebraska-Illinois Availability Report (Tuesday) | Big Ten

Though already known, fifth-year running back Vincent Genatone is out for the year. The North Platte native appeared in Nebraska's first six games before undergoing season-ending surgery. The short-yardage back carried the ball seven times for 10 yards and two touchdowns while adding one reception for 13 yards and another score through the air.

Fifth-year edge rusher Anthony Jones Jr. also remains listed out. The UCLA transfer has started in all seven games he's appeared in while wearing the scarlet and cream. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defender has been a valuable addition to Nebraska's defense, which has already totaled 23 sacks. Although Jones has yet to record one himself, he's contributed 19 tackles and a pass deflection this fall. Despite suffering a broken foot, Jones is expected to return before the end of the year. If and when he does, the Huskers' defensive line will benefit.

Others, such as Larry Miles, Kahmir Prescott, Jase Reynolds, Jacob Bower, and Gabe Moore, have been listed out since the beginning of the season.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.