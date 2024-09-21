LOOK: Nebraska Football Falls to Illinois in Overtime

Thanks to Kenny Larabee of KLIN for sharing these photos from Nebraska's game Friday night at Memorial Stadium in the Huskers' 400th consecutive home sellout. Get more game coverage and commentary on the HuskerMax game page.
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Dyaln Raiola look up at the scoreboard during the second quarter against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola signals a first down after gaining three yards on a 3rd-and-1 against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola sets back to pass against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson rushes for a 9-yard gain against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates during the Illinois game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive linemen Nash Hutmacher and Jimari Butler combine to bring down Illinois running back Kaden Feagin for no gain. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide reciever Isaiah Neyor catches a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Illinois return man Kenari Wilcher is brought down by Nebraska's Vincent Shavers, Jr. in Memorial Stadium. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Herbie Husker pumps up the crowd while showing off his special 400th commemorative glasses. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule points out something on the scoreboard to a referee during the Illinois game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola takes a snap against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a short pass against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
