LOOK: Nebraska Football Falls to Illinois in Overtime

It was an unhappy ending for Husker fans on a milestone night for Memorial Stadium

Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell rushes for a 7-yard gain against Illinois.
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell rushes for a 7-yard gain against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Thanks to Kenny Larabee of KLIN for sharing these photos from Nebraska's game Friday night at Memorial Stadium in the Huskers' 400th consecutive home sellout.

Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Dyaln Raiola look up at the scoreboard during the Illinois game.
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Dyaln Raiola look up at the scoreboard during the second quarter against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola signals a first down after gaining three yards on a 3rd-and-1 against Illinois.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola signals a first down after gaining three yards on a 3rd-and-1 against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola sets back to pass against Illinois.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola sets back to pass against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson rushes for a 9-yard gain against Illinois.
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson rushes for a 9-yard gain against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates during the Illinois game.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates during the Illinois game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive linemen Nash Hutmacher and Jimari Butler combine to bring down Illinois running back Kaden Feagin.
Nebraska defensive linemen Nash Hutmacher and Jimari Butler combine to bring down Illinois running back Kaden Feagin for no gain. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide reciever Isaiah Neyor catches a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Illinois.
Nebraska wide reciever Isaiah Neyor catches a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Illinois return man Kenari Wilcher is brought down by Nebraska's Vincent Shavers, Jr. in Memorial Stadium.
Illinois return man Kenari Wilcher is brought down by Nebraska's Vincent Shavers, Jr. in Memorial Stadium. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Herbie Husker pumps up the crowd while showing off his special 400th commemorative glasses.
Herbie Husker pumps up the crowd while showing off his special 400th commemorative glasses. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule points out something on the scoreboard to a referee during the Illinois game.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule points out something on the scoreboard to a referee during the Illinois game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola takes a snap against Illinois.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola takes a snap against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a short pass against Illinois.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a short pass against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a short pass against Illinois.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a short pass against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd gains 17 yards against Illinois.
Nebraska wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd gains 17 yards against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a fourth-quarter pass against Illinois.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a fourth-quarter pass against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Neyor gains 29 yards against Illinois.
Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Neyor gains 29 yards against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska linebacker John Bullock brings down Illinois running back Kaden Feagin after a short gain against Illinois.
Nebraska linebacker John Bullock brings down Illinois running back Kaden Feagin after a short gain during the first quarter against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell rushes for a 9-yard gain against Illinois.
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell rushes for a 9-yard gain against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell gains four yards on a first quarter catch during Nebraska's 31-24 loss to Illinois.
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell gains four yards on a first-quarter catch during Nebraska's 31-24 loss to Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks gains 12 yards on a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Illinois.
Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks gains 12 yards on a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
The Blackshirts take the field for overtime against Illinois.
The Blackshirts take the field for overtime against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Thomas Fidone II
Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II gains 29 yards on a pass and catch from quarterback Dylan Raiola late in the third quarter against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks catches a fourth-quarter pass for an 11-yard gain against Illinois.
Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks catches a fourth-quarter pass for an 11-yard gain against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell rushes for a 7-yard gain against Illinois.
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell rushes for a 7-yard gain against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Janiran Bonner touchdown
Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner runs in a 1-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Dylan Raiola early in the fourth quarter against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defenders DeShon Singleton and John Bullock celebrate after Bullock forced a fumble that Singleton recovered.
Nebraska defenders DeShon Singleton and John Bullock celebrate after Bullock forced a fumble that Singleton recovered against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell rushes for a short gain against Illinois.
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell rushes for a short gain against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive back Marques Buford Jr. brings down Illinois wide receiver Collin Dixon.
Nebraska defensive back Marques Buford Jr. brings down Illinois wide receiver Collin Dixon. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II catches a pass that turns into a 17-yard gain against Illinois.
Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II catches a pass that turns into a 17-yard gain against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II gains 17 yards against Illinois.
Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II gains 17 yards against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell is brought down by Illinois defensive back Miles Scott after a 7-yard gain.
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell is brought down by Illinois defensive back Miles Scott after a 7-yard gain. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
The Blackshirts huddle up before Illinois' first drive.
The Blackshirts huddle up before Illinois' first drive. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive back Ceyair Wright sacks Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer, stripping the ball in the process.
Nebraska defensive back Ceyair Wright sacks Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer, stripping the ball in the process. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
John Hohl
Nebraska placekicker John Hohl attempts a 39-yard field goal during the fourth quarter against Illinois. The kick was wide left. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Jahmal Banks catch
Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks hauls in a 27-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola in the second quarter against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Dylan Raiola pass
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola launches a deep pass for wide receiver Isaiah Neyor during the second quarter. The pass was ruled an interception. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Isaiah Neyor vs. Torrie Cox Jr.
Nebraska receiver Isaiah Neyor fights with Illinois' Torrie Cox Jr. for a catch in the end zone in the second quarter. It was ruled an interception. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Dante Dowdell run
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell rushes for a 9-yard gain during the second quarter against Illinois. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

