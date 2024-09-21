Illini Induce Illness in Huskers Who are Pasted, Penalized, and Leave Plenteous Points on the Field
On a beautiful evening in Memorial Stadium where the 400th consecutive sellout was commemorated, the Illinois Illini defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in overtime 31-24. If you are a Husker opponent and can extend the game into extra time, you stand a pretty good chance at success as the Huskers are now scoreless in eight straight overtimes, dating back to a 2014 win at Iowa. It was Nebraska’s fifth consecutive loss in a Big Ten opener, and the 24th consecutive time they have been beaten by a ranked opponent, dating back to the 2016 season. And to add to the misery, it was yet another one-score loss, the kind of game Nebraska has only won twice in the last three years.
After rolling through three overmatched nonconference opponents, the Huskers appeared unprepared for the physical nature of the Big Ten. They were beaten badly in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and the hype videos on the big screen seemed to only inspire more toughness in the opponent. Despite leading most of the game and with multiple chances to salt the game away in the fourth quarter, the Huskers fizzled down the stretch and Illinois dominated,
Although Nebraska has improved as a team under Matt Rhule, it appeared Illinois has improved even more under Bret Bielema, a team Nebraska defeated in Champaign last year 20-7. Illinois battered the Blackshirts, especially in the second half. After netting just 37 rushing yards in the first half, Illinois gained 129 yds after intermission with 79 in the fourth quarter. They did to Nebraska what Nebraska desires to do to opponents, play smashmouth football and open huge holes for the backs to run through.
As in the previous games, Nebraska played well in the in the first half, converting 7-of-10 third downs and chewing up 18:32 on the clock. But in the second half, Nebraska failed to convert a first down in the third quarter and went 1-of-5 on third down and 0-of-1 on fourth down. Meanwhile, the Illini held the ball for 10:45 in the third quarter converting 4-of-6 third downs and going 2-for-2 on fourth-downs in the second half (although one of those conversions seemed the result of a suspect spot).
Speaking of the officials, they were generally poor throughout, missing calls for both teams. But the three that probably hurt the most were 1) not calling a defensive pass interference on a 2nd and goal from the three on Nebraska’s second possession. After having a 1st and goal at the five, Nebraska settled for a field goal; 2) not calling a block in the back on the Illini’s 37-yd punt return in the third quarter that led to a tying score, and 3) not calling a late hit out of bounds on Nebraska’s disastrous overtime possession that would have given the Huskers a first down despite it being a 3rd and 42. But lets face it, Big Ten officials are by and large incompetently inept.
Despite being dominated in the trenches and the Blackshirts having a very forgettable performance, if the Huskers would have taken advantage of just one of their multiple opportunities to put more points on the board, the game may never have gone to overtime. As mentioned earlier, a 1st and goal at the 5 and settling for 3, a touchdown pass to Isaiah Neyor that was stolen for an interception, Dylan Raiola missing a wide-open Luke Lindenmeyer in the end zone on a 3rd and 3 from the 21-yard line with about three minutes left in regulation, and finally, a missed 39-yard field goal on the following play because of a suspect snap. Good teams don’t leave that many points on the field. Illinois led two times the entire game, after the TD on their opening drive and after their two-play touchdown drive in overtime.
Dylan Raiola completed 24-of-35 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, finishing under 70% in completion percentage for the first time this year. The 297 passing yards were a career best for Raiola, bettering his 247 yards last week against UNI. Raiola was also sacked 5 times for -46 rushing yards and had two other carries that lost another 6 yards net. At times in this game, he looked like a true freshman prone to the mistakes of inexperience and at times he demonstrated the maturity we have witnessed in the previous games. Bottom line, he will be a more consistent and accurate passer if the Huskers can establish a running game.
Dante Dowdell led Nebraska rushers with a career-high 20 carries for 72 yards and Rahmir Johnson added 17 yards on 4 carries. In all, the Huskers had 107 yards in gains and 59 yards in losses to net a pitiful 48-yards rushing (a 1.5-yd average). Losing Turner Corcoran on the first quarter field goal didn’t help, but the line failed to consistently open holes and then failed in pass protection late in the contest.
Jahmal Banks led the receivers with eight catches for 94 yards, including five catches for 61 yards in the first half. Isaiah Neyor had a 6-yard TD reception in the first quarter and an 11-yard toe-dragging touchdown catch in the second quarter, giving him a team-leading four touchdown receptions this season. Neyor finished the game with four catches for 90 yards. Neyor had catches of 44 and 29 yards in the second half and has three catches this season of at least 29 yards. He entered tonight’s game averaging 20.4 yards on his 65 career catches. Tight end Thomas Fidone caught two passes for 46 yards in the game. His 46 receiving yards were a career best and his 29-yard reception in the third quarter tied his career long reception. Janiran Bonner had an end-around 1-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer dominated Nebraska in the short and medium passing game and finished 21-of-27 for 215 yards and four touchdowns. He even completed fourth quarter tying touchdown on a 4th and 6 pass to a 335-lb tackle who was eligible on the play. Nebraska continues to struggle with mobile quarterbacks as Altmyer gained 28 yards scrambling. The defense has some serious adjustments to make before Nebraska faces pass happy Purdue next Saturday. Not the least of which is to learn to play more disciplined ball as Husker penalties extended three Illinois drives leading to points.
Linebacker John Bullock led the defense with a career-high-tying nine tackles, including a sack, a forced fumble in first quarter that led to a Nebraska touchdown, and he also had a pass breakup. Deshon Singleton (6 tackles) recovered that fumble. Ceyair Wright replaced an injured Tommi Hill and had 6 tackles and had the only other Husker sack on a corner blitz that forced a fumble recovered by Mikai Gbayor (6 tackles).
With Tristan Alvano still battling an injury, John Hohl made a 21-yard field goal and then missed from 39 yards with just three minutes remaining. With the Husker place-kicking in such disarray, will Matt Rhule opt to keep the offense on the field on fourth downs? Brian Buschini averaged 50.3 yards on 3 punts, but twice appeared to outkick his coverage. Kickoff and punt coverage was spotty throughout. Special teams have to improve in order for the Huskers to be consistent winners.
It was a thrill to be in the stadium on Friday night. The crowd was loud, and the fan day experience and light show was exceptional. The card tricks honoring the 400th sellout was a visual delight. But the outcome was incredibly disappointing for most people in attendance. It was said by more than one person before the game that the Illinois contest was going to reveal how far the Huskers have come in their revival toward excellence. Unfortunately, it appears that it is back to the drawing board in attempting to see if the Huskers can exorcise the demons and win close games, let alone put together a four-quarter performance. Next Saturday the Huskers will attempt once again to go 1-0 in their first road game against the Boilermakers in West Lafayette. Go Big Red!!!
