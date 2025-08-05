Physicality vs. Health Balance a 'Work in Progress': Defensive Coordinator John Butler Meets with the Media
John Butler is about to begin his first season as the defensive coordintor at Nebraska.
At Tuesday's post-practice media session, that meant immediate questions about the defense's physicality.
"That's something we gotta just keep working every day," Butler said, noting only a couple of practices so far have been in full pads. "Football is such a unique game, in that you can practice all offseason and lift and train weights, but the contact aspect of this game, and how it's being limited by NCAA rules... we're working a lot of thud and strong thud tackles.
"Eventually, we'll get to some live, to-the-ground stuff. You gotta have that balance of maximizing that physicality of your whole team, our defense, but at the same time keeping everybody healthy. I think it's a work in progress."
Butler talked about the number of players to keep in rotation for the defense.
"As many good players as you have," Butler said. "We try to rotate as many people as we can. I don't think there's a set number, but I think you'd like to be at least three-deep at corner, and then two-deep at each safety position, kind of have a rotational aspect of your D-line. I don't have a number in my head but you've obviously gotta have backups and then backups to those backups."
Butler said Tuesday's practice featured a lot of reps for younger players to get them "up to speed" and "up to the standard."
Something new for Butler is the amount of time he spends with the players. As a position coach, he was around the guys as much as anybody on the staff. As the defensive coordinator, his priorities each day have shifted.
"I'm not around the players as much as I'd like," Butler said. "There's a heavy burden of organization, of making sure that we're all aligned based on coach (Matt) Rhule's message and coach Rhule's desires, as far as where he wants our defense heading."
Planning and scripting and more management are Butler's main duties now. He said it can be "cumbersome at times", but he works to find time to join the players for meals or meetings, or interacting outside of the football facility.
Butler also discussed the defensive line, discussing "the narrative", the linebackers, developing competitive stamina, and more. His full media appearance, as well as those from defensive backs coach Addison Williams and a few players, will be posted below. Continue scrolling for more coverage from Tuesday.
