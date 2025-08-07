Player Spotlight: Nebraska Carter Nelson Already Making Noise in Fall Camp
In the highly anticipated Nebraska fall camp, a new name has been consistently making headlines: sophomore tight end Carter Nelson.
Hailing from Ainsworth, Nebraska, the multi-sport phenom arrived in Lincoln with a reputation for being an elite athlete. However, his performance during camp has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations. Nelson's rare combination of size, speed, and hands has not only earned him praise from coaches and teammates but also positioned him as a player who could have a significant impact on the Huskers' offense.
Following a surgical procedure in January, Nelson has reportedly undergone a transformation of his body. He was listed at 250 pounds in the spring but has since shed about 10 pounds. This change has made him a more complete player as he transitions into a tight end, and head coach Matt Rhule confirmed that Nelson is "full go" and ready to compete throughout camp.
Reports from fall camp indicate that Nelson is consistently standing out from the crowd, particularly with his versatile skill set. Coaches and observers have highlighted his ability to excel in multiple facets of the tight end position. He has been praised for his proficiency in running routes and catching passes, showcasing the elite athleticism that made him a top national recruit.
What's also notable is his commitment to improving the physical side of his game. Having come from an 8-man football background where blocking wasn't a primary focus, Nelson has been working diligently on his blocking technique and physicality. This effort has not gone unnoticed, and he is reportedly making significant strides in becoming a more complete player who can be a threat both as a receiver and a blocker. This combination of natural pass-catching talent and an improving physicality is what has him generating so much buzz.
As a true freshman in 2024, Nelson played 13 games, recording 10 catches for 86 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end caught three passes for 21 yards in his debut against UTEP and set a career high in receptions (4) against Northern Iowa last season.
In an offseason filled with optimism and change, Nelson is quickly emerging as a key figure for the future of Nebraska football. His rapid development and impressive performance in fall camp have confirmed the high praise he received as a recruit. As the season approaches, the focus will be on how head coach Matt Rhule utilizes his unique skill set. Given the buzz surrounding his transformation and on-field abilities, it's clear that Nelson is not just a player to watch for the future but a rising star who could make a significant impact for the Huskers this season.
