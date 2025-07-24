Playing at Nebraska Gave Former Husker a 'Huge Foundation' for Success at Michigan
LAS VEGAS—Ernest Hausmann is thankful for his time in Lincoln.
The former Husker was at Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas on Thursday, representing the Michigan Wolverines. During a side session with the media, Hausmann was asked how playing at Nebraska as a freshman set him up for future success.
"It laid a huge foundation," Hausmann said. "The main thing I really think it helped me with was knowing I have a process, in which I was able to use to be successful, that really translated to my on-field success.
Hausmann credited getting to improve on his process, preparation, and routine in allowing him to have success at Nebraska and at Michigan.
While at Michigan, Hausmann has won a national title and beaten Ohio State twice, both hallmarks of success in Ann Arbor. He played in all 15 games in 2023 before becoming a full-time starter last fall, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention.
As a Cornhusker in 2022, he played in every game and made seven starts. Hausmann finished that season with 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and one fumble recovery, ultimately electing to hit the transfer portal while a staff transition commenced.
Hausmann spoke on that staff transition, which saw Scott Frost fired after a loss to Georgia Southern just three games into the season.
"I really like Coach Frost," Hausmann said. "He was one of the reasons I committed to Nebraska. It's unfortunate, the results we had. As a player, it hurts me because losing a coach like that after the third game of the season, you carry a bit of responsibility of that.
"You let him down because you weren't able to get a job done in order for him to stay. It hurts my heart because I feel like I was part of the reason he had to leave."
Nebraska and Michigan will meet in Lincoln on Sept. 20. That won't be the first return trip for Hausman, who was at Memorial Stadium in 2023 for a 45-7 drubbing of his old team.
"That first time was a special moment," Hausmann said. "That was my first time playing back at my first school that I committed to as a recruit, and then I went there as a freshman. A lot of memories made there, a lot of fans, a lot of relationships I still have there. Just a very special moment."
As for how another trip to Lincoln will be as a senior...
"Being able to go there now for my second time, that's a whole different experience. Different team. This is my senior season now. Obviously, the experience will be different, but at the same time, its just a 60-minute game. I got a job to do and that's what I'm going to do," Hausmann said.
Hausmann's Wolverines were picked fifth in the Big Ten preseason poll, garnering one first-place vote. Their season begins
You can watch Hausmann's full comments on Nebraska below.
