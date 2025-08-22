Predicting Nebraska Football's Defensive Stat Leaders for 2025
The departure of former defensive coordinator Tony White left Nebraska searching for a new voice to lead its defense, but conveniently, that leader was already on the sideline. As John Butler moves from defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator, the 2025 Blackshirts enter a period of transition.
There’s reason for both optimism and caution, but with the season just a week away, now feels like the perfect time to predict which Huskers will top the stat sheet on defense this fall. I’ll focus on four key categories: tackles, sacks, interceptions, and forced fumbles.
1. Tackles
Marques Watson-Trent may be new to a Nebraska uniform, but he’s no stranger to making plays in Memorial Stadium. With 363 career tackles already under his belt, the defensive standout enters his final season within striking distance of cracking the top 100 in college football history for career tackles. At Nebraska, he’ll be tasked with doing exactly what he’s done so well the past two seasons, patrolling the second level and cleaning up plays sideline to sideline.
It’s been three years since a Husker linebacker led the team in tackles, but Watson-Trent is the clear frontrunner to break that trend. Coming off consecutive 120-plus tackle campaigns, he has a proven knack for finding the ball carrier and finishing the job. If he stays healthy, clearing the 100-tackle mark is well within reach, and a productive 2025 season could set him up for a shot at the 2026 NFL Draft. Learn his name now, because you’ll be hearing it often this fall.
2. Sacks
With Nebraska’s top four sack producers from last season no longer on the roster, the defense is in search of a new disruptor off the edge. Enter Dasan McCullough, a former freshman All-American at Indiana who brings proven Big Ten production and a skill set built to pressure quarterbacks each and every play. McCullough is expected to bridge the gap between former starter MJ Sherman and rising talent Willis McGahee IV, filling a critical role in the Huskers’ pass rush as he looks to boost his own NFL stock ahead of the 2026 draft.
To date, McCullough has logged 95 tackles, four sacks, and six pass breakups, showing off his ability to affect the game in multiple ways. Nebraska’s staff has made it clear they want him playing closer to the line of scrimmage, where his length and burst can shine. If he can consistently win off the edge, he has the tools to become the Blackshirts’ sack leader in 2025 and a cornerstone of John Butler’s first-year defense.
3. Interceptions
This might be seen as a hot take, but despite being Nebraska’s highest-ceiling defensive back, Ceyair Wright is my pick to lead the team in interceptions this fall. Elite corners often face fewer targets, but Wright has already proven he can make plays even with limited opportunities. After stepping in for an injured Tommi Hill last fall, he quickly became Nebraska’s most trusted corner, finishing with 39 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble.
Now a veteran presence and team leader, Wright is poised to turn another strong season into potential 2026 draft stock. Earning a single-digit jersey this offseason only solidified his standing as a cornerstone of this defense. Even if quarterbacks avoid his side, his instincts and playmaking give him as good a chance as anyone to be Nebraska’s team-leading ball hawk in 2025.
4. Forced Fumbles
Hopefully, to no one’s surprise, Willis McGahee IV is my pick to lead Nebraska in forced fumbles this season. As a true freshman, he made the most of a limited role in 2024, recording 13 tackles, two forced fumbles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup, and a sack. Those two forced fumbles tied for the team lead, and that knack for creating game-changing plays is exactly why I expect him to do it again in 2025.
McGahee is more than just a disruptor; he’s a well-rounded defender. Whether crashing off the edge on passing downs or plugging gaps in the run game, he’s shown an instinct for knocking the ball loose. If his production takes another step forward this fall, he could emerge as one of the most electrifying young players on Nebraska’s roster, and that would be a VERY good thing for this defense in 2025.
All in all, this defense has a real opportunity to turn heads in 2025. Yes, the loss of proven production, particularly along the defensive line, creates some questions, but it also opens the door for younger players to step up. With the core of the two-deep already familiar with the system and several key transfers expected to plug in seamlessly, Nebraska isn’t starting from scratch.
New defensive coordinator John Butler brings a more aggressive philosophy than his predecessor, which could elevate this already formidable Blackshirt unit. Improving on last year’s top-20 defensive ranking won’t be easy, but don’t be surprised if Nebraska finds itself right back in that conversation by season’s end.
Athleticism, length, speed, and a strong sense of brotherhood run deep through this group, each of which is a strong quality that can keep the Huskers in a lot of games this fall. And while the offense will draw much of the attention in 2025, the climb of this program will hinge just as much on Butler’s defense continuing to embody the Blackshirt intensity Matt Rhule demands.
