Nebraska Football Lands Commitment From 2027 Interior Offensive Lineman KD Jones

In surprising fashion, the Huskers did it again.

One day after receiving a commitment from Jordan Agbanoma, the No. 5 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class, Nebraska landed a commitment from his high school teammate, KD Jones. The three-star prospect, also an interior offensive lineman, became the Big Red's tenth verbal pledge this cycle.

Here's the latest on the 6-foot-5, 300-pound recruit, including who the Huskers beat out for his commitment, and where the class will look to go next.

Surprising, But No Less Welcomed

Jones, who was offered by Nebraska back on April 24, took just 27 days to ultimately choose to call Lincoln home. The Grayson product, a powerhouse football program in Georgia, picked the Big Red over 24 other Division I schools.

His commitment comes just over two weeks before he was originally scheduled to officially visit Nebraska, over the weekend of June 5. Jones, along with Agbanoma, was expected to be a priority target during that time. Now, they'll travel to campus as the two latest commits within the class.

It now marks the second commitment the Huskers have received from Grayson players, but there could be more. NU is also in the midst of planning to host Olafemi "Joey" Hunter as well. The teammate of Jones and Agbanoma is also in the 2027 class. The 6-foot-6, 255 pound tight end was offered by Nebraska on May 9.

The Geep Wade Effect

Getting Jones away from Georgia Tech was no small feat. Though having Geep Wade on staff was how it was made possible. Wade spent the 2023-2025 seasons in Atlanta, helping produce multiple all-conference and eventual NFL draft picks on the offensive line. He began targeting the Georgia recruits even before arriving in Lincoln.

However, he managed to keep the momentum he'd built up at his former school. For the Huskers, it's exactly the type of thing you want to see out of a first-year coach. Wade now has three commitments in the 2027 cycle, the most of any position on the team.

Who Nebraska Beat Out

The Huskers went deep into the south to win the battle for this recruit. In total, Jones had 25 Division I offers to his name, yet committed to a program he'd only visited once. That visit occurred on May 6, just 12 days after his scholarship was extended and only 15 days before he would ultimately commit.

Before choosing the Big Red, Jones visited Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina, and Georgia Tech. All of those visits were unofficial, though he was expected to travel to Atlanta again on May 29. After his decision was announced, that will likely no longer occur, which is good news for Nebraska heading into June.

Jones also has an official visit to Kentucky scheduled for June 11. The Wildcats will also almost certainly not be able to see that through. However, Kentucky has shown to not care too much about a player being verbally committed to the Big Red. Just ask Kenny Minchey how much they do.

Huskers 2027 Class to Date

Jones joins a Nebraska class that currently ranks No. 15 nationally, according to Rivals. However, just like it did with his teammate, things will soon change.

Headlined by four-star quarterback Trae Taylor and four-star safety Tory Pittman III, the No. 60 and No. 53 overall prospects in the class, respectively, the Georgia native became NU's fifth three-star commit.

Three other committed recruits are regarded as four-stars as well. Amir Brown is the No. 30 running back in the class and Corey Hadley Jr. is the No. 7 safety. Agbanoma is the No. 5 interior offensive lineman in the class. The other four players, Matt Erickson, Jayden Travers, Kaden Howard, and Antayvious Ellis, are three-star recruits.

NU's Offensive Line Haul

Before Agbanoma's decision, in-state three-star offensive tackle Matt Erickson was the lone offensive line commit. The Millard North product chose the Huskers in September and NU retained him through the staff reshuffling.

The first Grayson product committed a day ago and gave the Huskers their second trench player on the offensive side of the ball. Now, with Jones, there are three. Erickson, at 6-foot-8, 280 pounds, likely slots in at tackle. All 6-foot-3, 300 pounds of Agbanoma will look to slot in at guard. The newest member of the bunch could play either guard or center for the Big Red.

Either way you slice it, there are pieces to work with moving forward. Especially considering the three offensive linemen Nebraska brought in via the 2026 recruiting class as well. Six developmental prospects are set to wear the scarlet and cream over the coming years. It would not be shocking to see more join the group.

What Jone's Commitment Means

For one, Jones' 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame gives the Huskers another massive body to develop over the coming years. Size, mobility, and power are exactly what Nebraska needs. Wade and Teasley are quickly giving the Big Red an influx of all of that.

The rising senior could also see the field in year one. The Huskers are set to lose a multi-year starter at center in Justin Evans after 2026, with no experienced replacement currently on the roster. For Jones, it was likely part of his pitch. It also means he knows he'll be expected to prepare himself this fall to potentially see the field early and often as a true freshman.

Regardless, success on the recruiting trail is finally here. in the trenches, nonetheless. Wade and Teasley were brought in to shore things up. Less than six months into their tenures at Nebraska, they're off to a great start. Agbanoma got things going, and Jones adds fuel to the fire. Expect the Huskers to stay busy in June. And don't be surprised if more recruiting wins happen in the not-so-distant future as a result.