Preseason Camp Offers a Chance for Young Players to Improve, Prove Their Roles
LINCOLN—Matt Rhule knows the importance of the next 28 days.
That's how many days remain until Nebraska fans are flocking to Kansas City for the season opener against Cincinnati. That's also how many days Husker players have to both get better and prove their mettle.
Nebraska remains a young football team. According to the roster at Huskers.com, there are 19 seniors and 15 juniors. The other 91 players, or 72.8% of the roster, are underclassmen (35 sophomores, 35 redshirt freshmen, 21 true freshmen).
Rhule says camp is where those underclassmen will make their most progress.
"The offseason's really, really important, but there's nothing more important than practice," Rhule said.
Rhule pointed out that other sports, like basketball and baseball, can essentially play their sports in the offseason in pick-up games or different leagues. For football players, the offseason isn't full of pads, helmets, and hitting.
"Our guys , they lift, they run, they may throw a little seven on seven, but this is really where you get good," Rhule said.
Rhule likes the composition of the roster and the talent stockpiled in Lincoln.
"I think we have a
lot of guys that if called upon will prove us right," Rhule said. "And so I want to
see them get out there. I also think we
have a lot of competition. I think there's a lot of positions where everyone sort of said, I think they'll be the starters. But I think when you look in our secondary, you look at all the young players that we know can play, they're they're ready, they're hungry.
"I think the D line, we have depth. Linebacker, we have several guys who can play. Same thing at receiver. So this is a really important time. The spring was good, but this is a really important time for us."
Rhule has been high on Mekhi Nelson as a young guy who could break through in the running back room. The redshirt freshman will be behind likely lead back Emmett Johnson, but after that he'll be fighting with Kwinten Ives and others for the next bunch of snaps.
"Mekhi Nelson's as explosive a guy as I've been around," Rhule said. "It's just putting the whole thing together for him."
Another potential riser up the running back depth chart will be Isaiah Mozee. The true freshman was a high school All-American wide receiver, but has made the transition to the backfield.
"I'm really excited for him to be in the group," Johnson said. "I'm going to do my job of mentoring him, but him being able to run routes and do things out of the backfield will be big for us."
On the other side of the ball, underclassmen are likely to challenge for snaps in the secondary. Guys like Caleb Benning, Jeremiah Charles, Mario Buford, Blye Hill, Donovan Jones, and Justyn Rhett all have at least two seasons of eligibility left after this fall, but could become regulars on the field in 2025.
