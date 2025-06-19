Preseason Mags Are Out: Good News For Husker Fans?
The 2025 college football previews have just hit book sellers' shelves. The first one I've read is Lindy's Sports. They rank the Huskers at #24, just ahead of Baylor (25) and just behind Iowa State (22) and Louisville (23).
Not great, but probably about right. NU isn't mentioned in the 12 team CFP-nor should it be.
As far as the B1G preseason three deep all conference rankings, the Huskers have only one player listed: Jacory Barney on the 3rd team offense.
As you would expect, the three deep all conference list is dominated by Ohio State and Penn State with a total of 22 players, Given the stability of those two programs, and given the fact that NU head coach Matt Rhule is in just his third year at Nebraska, the numbers seem about right.
Lindy's Top Five rankings also offer few surprises: Texas (1), Penn State (2), Ohio State (3), Clemson (4) and LSU (5).
The Huskers play #2 Penn State and #16 Michigan. NU's first opponent, Cincinnati, is ranked #53. USC comes in at 28, Iowa (33), Minnesota (40), UCLA (57), Michigan State (59), Maryland (72) and Northwestern (82) round out the conference opponents.
When it comes to starting lineups for 2025, Husker fans are going to need a program.
Look for a lot of roster changes, especially on the O-line. New starters include Elijah Pritchett (LT), Rocco Spindler (LG), Justin Evans (C), Henry Lutovsky (RG) and Gunnar Gottula (RT). Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter emerge as the other starting receivers.
On defense, gone are players like Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher. Taking their place are Cam Lenhardt, Riley Van Poppel and Elijah Jeudy.
For Openers
The Husker season opener vs Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium will be like a Nebraska home game. Why? Because over 62,000 tickets have been bought by Husker fans!
You can email me atHuskerDan@cox.net.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.